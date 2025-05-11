clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: Elite 4-star safety Jordan Smith commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with . He ranks as the nations’s No. 8 safety and the No. 95 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
Jared Curtis: How the 5-star QB has quickly impacted priority Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 2 overall prospect for 2026 …
Jeff Sentell
Nick Abrams: 4-star LB target ‘could definitely see himself playing’ in …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star LB Nick Abrams at The McDonough School in Maryland. He ranks as the nation’s No. 18 LB and …
Jeff Sentell
Jackson Cantwell: From ‘money quotes’ to Drew Rosenhaus to a surprising …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Jackson Cantwell at Nixa High School in Missouri. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the …
Jeff Sentell
Jared Curtis: The must-read stories Georgia football fans have to know …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 2 overall prospect for 2026 …
Jeff Sentell
