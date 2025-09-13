Georgia
38
OT
00:00
41
Tennessee
  • Wisconsin Badgers
    14
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    38
    South Alabama Jaguars
    15
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    31
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    10
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    52
  • Florida Gators
    Sat, 9/13 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU Tigers
    Texas A&M Aggies
    Sat, 9/13 on NBC @11:30 ET
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    Sat, 9/13 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Oklahoma Sooners
    42
    Final
    Temple Owls
    3
  • Wisconsin Badgers
    14
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    38
    South Alabama Jaguars
    15
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    31
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    10
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    52
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Halftime: Tennessee 21,Georgia 17, Josh Heupel says ‘we knew it would be a …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee started fast in the first quarter, Georgia settled down and answered in the second quarter, and a furious first half ended with the Vols up 21-17.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Here’s Georgia football’s first travel roster for the 2025 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —&nbsp;With Georgia making its first road trip of the season, the Bulldogs have their first travel roster of the year.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football-Tennessee live updates, injury news, score, highlights …
The No. 6 Georgia football team takes on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 3 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, highlights and the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
‘Prove it’ time for Gunner Stockton; Joey Aguilar has ‘way different’ …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Georgia-Tennessee game is a tale of two quarterbacks.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart excited to see how Georgia reacts to Tennessee environment: ‘I …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday will be the 20th time Kirby Smart faces off against Tennessee as an on-field coach.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment