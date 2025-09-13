Georgia
38
OT
00:00
41
Tennessee
Wisconsin Badgers
14
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
38
South Alabama Jaguars
15
Final
Auburn Tigers
31
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
10
Final
Missouri Tigers
52
UTEP Miners
10
4th QTR
1:13
Texas Longhorns
27
Alcorn State Braves
0
Halftime
Mississippi State Bulldogs
42
Arkansas Razorbacks
0
1st QTR
5:24
Ole Miss Rebels
7
Eastern Michigan Eagles
0
1st QTR
14:50
Kentucky Wildcats
0
Florida Gators
Sat, 9/13 on ABC @11:30 ET
LSU Tigers
Texas A&M Aggies
Sat, 9/13 on NBC @11:30 ET
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Vanderbilt Commodores
Sat, 9/13 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
South Carolina Gamecocks
Oklahoma Sooners
42
Final
Temple Owls
3
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
1 hour ago
Halftime: Tennessee 21,Georgia 17, Josh Heupel says ‘we knew it would be a …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee started fast in the first quarter, Georgia settled down and answered in the second quarter, and a furious first half ended with the Vols up 21-17.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
4 hours ago
Here’s Georgia football’s first travel roster for the 2025 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Georgia making its first road trip of the season, the Bulldogs have their first travel roster of the year.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
7 hours ago
Georgia football-Tennessee live updates, injury news, score, highlights …
The No. 6 Georgia football team takes on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 3 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, highlights and the …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
8 hours ago
‘Prove it’ time for Gunner Stockton; Joey Aguilar has ‘way different’ …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Georgia-Tennessee game is a tale of two quarterbacks.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
11 hours ago
Kirby Smart excited to see how Georgia reacts to Tennessee environment: ‘I …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday will be the 20th time Kirby Smart faces off against Tennessee as an on-field coach.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment