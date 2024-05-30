We now have a game time and television network for Georgia’s home opener of the 2024 season against Tennessee Tech.

Georgia will kickoff against the FCS school on Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. ET. SEC Network+/ESPN+ will broadcast the game.

This will be Georgia’s only home game in the month of September. Georgia opens the season against Clemson on Aug. 31. That game will be played in Atlanta, with ABC broadcasting the game at 12 p.m. ET.

Georgia’s game against Tennessee Tech is the only game against an FCS foe on Georgia’s 2024 schedule. The Bulldogs will play 10 games against Power 4 opponents. In addition to Georgia’s game against Clemson, the Bulldogs have non-conference games against UMass and Georgia Tech.

The contest against Georgia Tech is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC on Nov. 29. That is a Friday and would mark the first time since 1994 that a Georgia home game was not played on a Friday.

While the game against Tennessee Tech is far from a marquee matchup, it does serve a purpose for the Bulldogs. The game, should it devolve into a blowout as things usually do when Georgia plays an FCS school, would give Georgia a chance to play many of its backups and younger players.

The game represents a chance to see what backup quarterbacks Gunner Stockton, Jaden Rashada and Ryan Puglisi could do, as well as showcase some of the new recruits from Georgia’s No. 1 ranked signing class.

Georgia now knows its game times for its games against Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama and Florida. Those game times had been previously announced by ESPN/ABC.

Georgia football-Tennessee Tech game time, TV Network for Week 2 game against Tennessee Tech

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

Television Network: ESPN+/SEC Network+

Date: Sept. 7

Location: Athens, Ga.

Georgia football 2024 schedule