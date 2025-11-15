The No. 5 Georgia football team takes on Texas in a Week 12 college football game. Below you can find live updates, highlights, the latest injury report and the score.

Georgia is coming off a 41-21 win over Mississippi State last week, while Texas was on a bye. Georgia beat Texas both times when they played last season.

Georgia football-Texas live updates, score, highlights for Week 12 game

3:45 p.m. ET Update: As it stands right now, Georgia will not be able to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game.

Despite falling behind 30-3, the Texas A&M Aggies rallied to beat South Carolina 31-30. That keeps Texas A&M unbeaten in league play with a 7-0 record.

Georgia is 6-1 entering tonight’s game against Texas. The Longhorns are 4-1 in league play but has games remaining against Georgia, Arkansas and Texas.

Alabama and Ole Miss are also still alive in terms of making it to Atlanta. Alabama, like Texas A&M, is unbeaten in league play.

Before Georgia can start thinking about the SEC championship game it must first take care of the Longhorns tonight. Georgia did beat Texas twice last season.

Georgia football injury report

DL Jordan Hall — leg — out

WR Colbie Young — leg — out

WR Talyn Taylor — collarbone — out

DB Kyron Jones — foot — out

TE Ethan Barbour — ankle — out

DB Ondre Evans — knee — out

Georgia football-Texas game time for Week 12 game

The Georgia football-Texas game will start at 7:37 ET on Saturday, November 15.

Georgia football-Texas TV channel for Week 12 game

The Georgia football-Texas game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Lauren Rutledge will be calling the game.

Georgia football-Texas: How to watch online, stream Week 12 game

The Georgia football-Texas game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

How can I watch Georgia football-Texas if I have YouTube TV?

It is worth noting that the game will not be carried on YouTube TV due to a carriage dispute between Disney and Google. If that is your television provider, you should make alternate plans to watch the game.

Georgia football-Texas: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 12 game

Georgia football is a 6.5-point favorite against Texas. The over/under for the game is 49.5. Georgia is 4-5 against the spread this year.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Texas

On the challenge of slowing down Colin Simmons and the Longhorns’ pass rushers...

“They’re tremendous. They’ve got great effort. They rush really hard. They’re leaders. They’ve got stars all over their defense. I mean, they’re very talented. When you watch that defense play, they play hard, they get after the quarterback, they disguise things well. Very disruptive. There’s a lot of challenges when it comes to dropping back, throwing the ball, and trying to run the ball. When you want to be balanced, they’re really good at making you not be balanced.”

Will Alabama and Georgia solidify CFP spots this weekend with wins over SEC opponents? ?

On Texas’ run defense...

“Yeah, they were really effective in that area last year. They’re built on the line of scrimmage. They’re built to be physical. They fit things really well. Pete [Kwiatkowski] does a great job as a defensive coordinator. They’re very disruptive, they create turnovers, aggressive. They’ve got good players. I mean, at the end of the day they’ve got big, physical, good players on the line of scrimmage, which allows you to stop the run.”

On what stood out about Manning in the recruiting process and what Smart remembers given the celebrity nature of that recruitment...

“Yeah, it really wasn’t about the celebrity nature or the last name. It was about the tape. You know, I have a good relationship with their family. I’ve known his dad for a while, his uncle for a long time, and his grandfather. They’ve got a wonderful family, but it has nothing to do with his recruitment.

“His recruitment was based on he’s athletic, he’s fast, he’s tall, he’s intelligent, he’s got composure, he’s got arm. I mean, he can do it all. He can run the ball, he can throw the ball. In this day and age, you’ve got to have a quarterback that can do both. He can, and I think he’s got great composure. You know, He’s not really affected by not many things, even the way he’s managed the hype and expectations of what he was supposed to be this year. None of that was — he didn’t call on any of that to come to him. It’s just what the outside sources did, and it doesn’t seem to have affected him. He knows he’s gotta grow and get better, and I think Sark’s done a great job kind of bringing him up and allowing him to develop and get better.”