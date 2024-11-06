ATHENS — The first College Football Playoff rankings have dropped, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 3.

Georgia is the highest-ranked SEC team and sits only behind Oregon in the rankings. Ohio State is at No. 2 and Miami is No. 4

The teams slated to earn the first-round byes as conference champions are Oregon, Georgia, Miami and BYU. The Cougars are the highest-tanked Big 12 team and come in at No. 9 in the first poll. Boise State is the highest-rated Group 5 of champion, which would earn them the fifth auto-bid.

The seven at-large bids are: Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee, Indiana, Notre Dame, Alabama

This is the first set of rankings for the 12-team era. Teams seeded 5 through 12 will play on Dec. 20 and 21, with the four higher seeds hosting games on campus. The four conference champions will get a bye and wait until Dec. 31 or Jan. 1 to play their first game.

One of the teams just outside of at-large berths is Ole Miss, with the Rebels coming in at No. 16. Ole Miss is 7-2 on the season and very still much in the College Football Playoff hunt. Ole Miss scored 63 points this past Saturday in a win over Arkansas.

That is why the Bulldogs have their full attention on the Rebels this week, as opposed to Tuesday’s rankings.

“We focus on now. What can we take care of now? That’s going to take care of itself later down the road,” linebacker CJ Allen said. “So, right now, we’re just focusing on ourself and focusing on Ole Miss. So once we cross that road we’ll take care of it then, but we just want to focus on what’s going on now, and that’ll help everything later on.”

The rankings will come out every Tuesday until the final rankings drop on Dec. 8, after the SEC championship game.

“ I’m going to do my Tuesday night routine,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I don’t think you can worry about it much. Certainly, whatever it is today, it won’t be next week or the next week or the next week. So it’s great energy and buzz for you guys and for fans, I guess, but every minute you’ve been worrying about that is one less that I’m worried about our team.

Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET ABC. You can see the full College Football Playoff rankings for Week 11 below.

College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 11