Much has been made about the Georgia wide receiver position and what the Bulldogs need from that group in 2026.

It’s a position group that is long on questions and short on proven contributors.

However, Georgia may be able to erase some of the doubt with its passing offense its tight end room lives up to its potential.

“I think it’s the best tight end room in college football,” ESPN’s Cole Cubelic told DawgNation. “That’s another way to circumvent maybe not having these big boy X wide receivers that can go take over games. I think you’re gonna have multiple tight ends that can take over games at different points in time.”

Georgia does have to replace New Orleans Saint Oscar Delp, who was taken in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

But the Bulldogs bring back Lawson Luckie, Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour from last season’s team.

Luckie was voted Second Team All-SEC at SEC Media Days. He looks to build off a season where he caught 15 passes for 158 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Williams and Barbour both enter their second seasons in Athens. Williams caught 7 passes for 117 yards an a touchdown last season, showing why he was a 5-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Barbour missed most of his freshman season after a gnarly ankle injury he suffered against Austin Peay. But he returned to play in the College Football Playoff and gives Georgia a versatile weapon to use.

“Our tight ends, Coach Smart said it, Georgia’s best when they are a physical run-first defense, football team,” Benjamin Watson of the SEC Network told DawgNation at SEC Media Days. “That’s how we’ve always played. The tight ends have to be an integral part of that. And what I love about our group is that you’ve got guys who can be people movers. You’ve got guys who are strong at the point of attack.”

The tight end room always figured to be a strength entering this season for Georgia with what it returned. But this spring saw two more key pieces emerge in the room.

Jaden Reddell had one of the best springs of any player, regardless of position. He capped it off by catching 3 passes for 38 yards and a touchdown on G-Day. He also broke loose for a 23-yard run, giving Georgia a possible dimension it hasn’t had since Brock Bowers was in Athens.

Freshman Kaiden Prothro topped Reddell’s performance, leading Georgia in receiving yards on G-Day. He too found the end zone that day, even if Georgia used him more out of the slot as opposed to a traditional in-line option.

All in all, Georgia has a number of different ways it can win with the tight end position in 2026.

“And if you talk to any defensive coordinator, they’ll tell you, ‘Man 12 personnel, 13 personnel, how do we manage that? Who do we put on the field? How do we cover?’ Usually you don’t have the bodies to be able to do that with guys that can legitimately run routes.”

The Georgia tight end room accounted for only 42 receptions last season. Having someone like Zachariah Branch lessened the need to funnel the ball to the most athletically gifted layers on the offense.

Branch is now an Atlanta Falcon, and his departure has heightened the questions around Georgia’s wide receivers. The Bulldogs added Isiah Canion from the transfer portal, but much of the talent Georgia is betting on next season is unproven.

Consider that the five wide receivers Georgia signed in the 2025 recruiting cycle combined for just 9 receptions last season. That’s only two more than Williams had for the Bulldogs.

“The tight end room is going to contribute there in terms of being skilled players and then throwing the ball to the backs out of the backfield,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I think that Gunner (Stockton)’s growth will make the receiver room better even if we have less experience in that room.”

Georgia has plenty of talent in its tight end room for the 2026 season. The Bulldogs are going to need this group to elevate their game if Georgia is to definitively answer whether its offense is good enough to win a national title.

“The tight end group has to be an integral part of this offense,” Watson said. “If we’re sitting here in December and we’re talking about Georgia being successful, it’s going to be on offense. It’s going to be because the tight ends play well.”