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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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Lane Kiffin: ‘We’re all going to die,’ rationalizes leaving Ole Miss for …
TAMPA, Fla. — Lane Kiffin did not disappoint at the final segment of SEC media days.
Mike Griffith
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Alabama has ‘made it a rivalry’ game with Georgia
TAMPA, Fla. — The SEC is all about tradition and, in that vein, celebrates its traditional rivalry games, of which Alabama versus Georgia does not exist.
Mike Griffith
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Gunner Stockton’s clutch play is why he ‘might be playing for the Heisman …
TAMPA, Fla. — Gunner Stockton, Heisman Trophy winner?
Mike Griffith
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How Georgia football plans to ‘thunder’ into 2026 season
TAMPA, Fla. — Kirby Smart is ready for Georgia to bring the thunder in more ways than one this season.
Mike Griffith
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SEC approval of 24-team playoff field held up by two major issues
TAMPA, Fla. — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has heard all the talk of college football moving to a 24-team playoff, but he’s not ready to take action.
Mike Griffith
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