The No. 1 Georgia football team takes on UAB in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, practice notes and more for the non-conference game.

Georgia is 3-0 on the season, having beaten South Carolina 24-14. The Bulldogs beat UAB when the two teams last met in 2021.

11:30 a.m. ET: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and three players will speak with reporters ahead of this week’s game.

“I felt like as a unit, we did what we were supposed to do.” -- Dominic Lovett on the wide receivers

“I wouldn’t say that’s an issue, I would say that’s how the game played out.” -- Lovett on not scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

“Probably the conditioning and how they practice. Not everybody gets to see that. It was something I had to get used to.” -- Lovett on the biggest challenge of coming to Georgia.

“I like to be calm before the storm.”

“He goes out there with swag. He’s poised. He doesn’t let a lot of stuff get to him. Whatever he says, we follow. I only see him to keep growing. We’re going to follow right behind him.” -- Lovett on Carson Beck.

“He was walking around the locker room telling everybody we got this. We’re not out of this. We’re going to take it one snap at a time.” -- Lovett on Beck.

Georgia will step out of conference this week to take on the UAB Blazers. The Bulldogs are a massive favorite over Trent Dilfer’s team, as UAB is coming off a 41-21 loss to Louisiana this past week.

The Bulldogs gutted out a 24-14 win over South Carolina to start SEC play 1-0. But the game was far from the Georgia standard, as the Bulldogs trailed 14-3 after halftime before rallying in the second half.

Unsurprisingly, Smart said there are a number of issues for Georgia to fix.

“My expectation is we go out and dominate and create a nightmare and make people want to never play you again,” Smart said. “We didn’t do that today. We didn’t, like, make them never want us to play them again. But we did respond to adversity, and that’s all it is. It’s going to happen all over the country, guys. Go look.

“It’s going to happen all over the country. People have to play close games to get better, and the expectation that’s created of these teams that are the top-tier teams, it wasn’t created by them — it was created by perception.”

The Bulldogs are still the No. 1 ranked team in both the Coaches Poll and AP Poll, though that may be a byproduct of other teams not impressing.

Georgia has a number of injuries it is dealing with at this point, including starting right tackle Amarius Mims and safety Javon Bullard.

Georgia football injury report for UAB game

Amarius Mims, ankle -- left game

Kendall Milton, knee -- left game

Roderick Robinson, undisclosed --

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Lawson Luckie, ankle -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Joshua Miller, undisclosed -- out

Kelton Smith Jr., undisclosed -- out

Ladd McConkey, back -- out

Pearce Spurlin, undisclosed -- out

Austin Blaske, MCL sprain -- questionable

Chris Peal, toe -- questionable

Marvin Jones Jr., sickness -- probable

Javon Bullard, ankle -- probable

Georgia football-UAB game time for Week 4 game

The Georgia football-UAB game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-UAB TV channel for Week 4 game

The Georgia football-UAB game will be broadcast by ESPN2. Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler will call the game.