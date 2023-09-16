South Carolina
14
Final
24
Georgia
  • San Diego State Aztecs
    9
    Final
    Oregon State Beavers
    26
    Northwestern Wildcats
    14
    Final
    Duke Blue Devils
    38
    East Carolina Pirates
    28
    Final
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
    43
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    13
    Final
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    31
  • Western Michigan Broncos
    10
    4th QTR
    14:07
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    31
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    16
    4th QTR
    00:48
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    35
    Oklahoma Sooners
    66
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    17
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    10
    3rd QTR
    4:36
    South Florida Bulls
    3
  • Florida International Panthers
    24
    4th QTR
    1:33
    UConn Huskies
    17
    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    10
    4th QTR
    12:37
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    56
    Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    3
    3rd QTR
    11:00
    Texas A&M Aggies
    30
    Tulane Green Wave
    21
    4th QTR
    7:43
    Southern Miss Golden Eagles
    3
  • Idaho Vandals
    17
    4th QTR
    11:31
    California Golden Bears
    28
    Washington Huskies
    35
    Halftime
    Michigan State Spartans
    0
    North Carolina Central Eagles
    0
    3rd QTR
    13:36
    UCLA Bruins
    45
    Northern Colorado Bears
    7
    3rd QTR
    14:17
    Washington State Cougars
    43
  • Georgia State Panthers
    17
    2nd QTR
    12:39
    Charlotte 49ers
    0
    Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
    7
    Final
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    48
    Navy Midshipmen
    24
    Final
    Memphis Tigers
    28
    Virginia Cavaliers
    14
    Final
    Maryland Terrapins
    42
  • Army Black Knights
    37
    Final
    UTSA Roadrunners
    29
    Utah State Aggies
    21
    Final
    Air Force Falcons
    39
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    30
    Final
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    13
    Kansas State Wildcats
    27
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    30
  • North Dakota Fighting Hawks
    18
    Final
    Boise State Broncos
    42
    Liberty Flames
    55
    Final
    Buffalo Bulls
    27
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    27
    Final
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    24
    LSU Tigers
    41
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    14
  • Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
    10
    Final
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    38
    Iowa State Cyclones
    7
    Final
    Ohio Bobcats
    10
    Louisville Cardinals
    21
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    14
    LIU Sharks
    7
    Final
    Baylor Bears
    30
  • Florida State Seminoles
    31
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    29
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    14
    Final
    Wisconsin Badgers
    35
    VMI Keydets
    7
    Final
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    45
    Indiana State Sycamores
    7
    Final
    Ball State Cardinals
    45
  • Weber State Wildcats
    7
    Final
    Utah Utes
    31
    UMass Minutemen
    17
    Final
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    19
    Norfolk State Spartans
    9
    Final
    Temple Owls
    41
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    17
    Final
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    41
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football-South Carolina instant observations as Bulldogs slog …
ATHENS — You knew from the opening kickoff it was going to be a struggle for Georgia on Saturday. Jared Zirkel sent the ball sailing out of bounds and gave the Gamecocks …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Amarius Mims leaves Georgia game against South Carolina with injury
ATHENS — Georgia will be without one of its key linemen, as the Bulldogs saw starting right tackle Amarius Mims exit the game in the second quarter.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
WATCH: South Carolina mascot takes a swipe at Uga XI
ATHENS — The rivalry between Georgia and South Carolina is very real. Just look at the live-animal mascots.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, injury news, score, analysis …
ATHENS — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 16. Below you can find live updates, injury news, score and analysis for …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Marvin Jones Jr., Pearce Spurlin out for Georgia football game against …
ATHENS — Georgia football will be missing several contributors on Saturday when they take on South Carolina.
Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, injury news, score, …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-South Carolina game time, TV channel, how to watch …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH: South Carolina mascot takes a swipe at Uga XI

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Amarius Mims leaves Georgia game against South Carolina with injury

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Report: Former SEC tight end Arik Gilbert arrested in Georgia

Mike Griffith
