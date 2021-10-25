Georgia practice observations: JT Daniels first up in drill work, Arian Smith up to speed

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was first in line at his position for reps during drill work at the start of practice on Monday and didn’t show any lack of arm strength or timing during the two periods media was allowed to observe. Coach Kirby Smart said earlier on Monday the quarterback situation was fluid.

Smart also said Daniels looked good and threw pain-free last Wednesday and Thursday, and that the focus this week would be on how well he moved and what his timing was like with receivers. Ladd McConkey, second on the team with 17 catches, said on Monday that Daniels has looked good since returning to drills last week after missing three games with a strained lat. “He’s coming back well, getting back in the rhythm,” McConkey said. “He had to take that time off, so just coming back and getting everything strengthened, he’s done a great job. He stayed prepared the whole time he was out, too.” Stetson Bennett has started the past three games with Daniels sidelined, leading the Bulldogs to wins over Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky. Smart left open the possibility Bennett could be the starter once again this week, depending on the health and performance of the quarterbacks leading up to the 3:30 p.m. game against Florida in Jacksonville (TV: CBS). Smart hasn’t opened up many practices this season — three at last count. The fact the Bulldogs opened up two periods of practice for media viewing on Monday was interesting

Could it be Smart wants Florida to know just how much its defense will need to be prepared for when the teams meet at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville? The Georgia players don’t seem to care who is at quarterback. “We’re confident in both of our quarterbacks, they’ve done a great job preparing in the offseason and all the way up to this point,” McConkey said. “We’re so lucky to have two quarterbacks that go out and compete at a high level in the SEC.” UGA might be even more fortunate if track star Arian Smith -- he of the 4.23-second time in the 40-yard dash -- has healed up enough from the shin injury that sidelined him to give the offense yet another weapon. Smith and Jermaine Burton were both in red jerseys on Monday, rather than the black non-contact variety still being worn by George Pickens. Smith appeared to be at full speed, while Burton was wearing the sort of wrap that made one wonder if his quad injury could still be a factor.

Pickens, who has been running routes on air for more than a month as he works his way back from the torn ACL he suffered last March, had originally targeted this Florida game for his return. Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh, who missed the Kentucky game on account of tightness in his hamstring, was working in the running backs group. McIntosh was the third back in line behind James Cook (first) and Zamir White (second). Players not observed at practice included running back Kendall Milton (sprained MCL) and receiver Dominick Blaylock (hamstring).

UGA News