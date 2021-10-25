Kirby Smart updates status of JT Daniels, George Pickens and other Georgia football injuries heading into Florida

Georgia did not have a game this past weekend. But the injury situation for the Bulldogs is still very much up in the air.

Most of the questions asked to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had to deal with the status surrounding quarterback JT Daniels. Smart did note that Daniels was able to throw without any pain last week.

“The next step is, can he move, can he throw with accuracy and do the things required to play quarterback,” Smart said.