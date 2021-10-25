Kirby Smart updates status of JT Daniels, George Pickens and other Georgia football injuries heading into Florida
Georgia did not have a game this past weekend. But the injury situation for the Bulldogs is still very much up in the air.
Most of the questions asked to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had to deal with the status surrounding quarterback JT Daniels. Smart did note that Daniels was able to throw without any pain last week.
“The next step is, can he move, can he throw with accuracy and do the things required to play quarterback,” Smart said.
But how Daniels practices this week will determine whether or not he starts for Georgia against Florida. Stetson Bennett has started the past three games for the Bulldogs.
Whoever has the superior week of practice is likely to get the starting nod for Saturday’s game.
“I’m really okay with whoever the best guys that gives us the best chance to win with,” Smart said. “That’s based on practice and health.”
Georgia has a number of other players dealing with a variety of injuries. Smart did give updates on them as well.
- George Pickens (ACL) and Dominick Blaylock (hamstring): “Probably still a little ways away. It’s one of those deals where we’re trying to get healthy.” Neither player has appeared in a game this season.
- Nakobe Dean (undisclosed): Smart said that the Georgia linebacker is fine.
- Kendall Milton (MCL): Smart did not say how long he expected Milton to be out but that it was indeed an MCL injury and that he would miss time. Milton suffered the injury in practice last Wednesday.
- Jermaine Burton (groin): “Had a groin. Hopeful to be 100 percent. Practiced all of last week.” Played one snap against Kentucky.
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle): Smart says Rosemy-Jacksaint continues to improve. Made a brief appearance in the win over Kentucky.
- Arian Smith (shin): Smart said he was hopeful that Smith could play. Smith has not played since the win over UAB.
- Safety Chris Smith (shoulder): “Practiced last week. Will find out more today about where he is at. Smart did mention that he and running back Kenny McIntosh were closer to coming back. Smith was able to play against Kentucky but did not the field.
- Running back Kenny McIntosh (hamstring): Same status as Smith. McIntosh has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.
- Cornerback Ameer Speed (ankle): “Hopefully getting there.” Speed has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.”
Georgia will be without Tykee Smith, Jalen Kimber, Rian Davis and Tate Ratledge, as those four have all suffered season-ending injuries. Despite dealing with injuries, Kearis Jackson, Jamaree Salyer and Darnell Washington were all able to play against Kentucky.
The No. 1 Bulldogs will take on Florida on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Georgia and Florida were both off this past week.
