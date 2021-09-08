Reports: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels might have an upper-body injury

The 247Sports outlet reported that Daniels is questionable for the next game, but a source close to the situation said if there is an issue, “it’s not very serious.”

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels might be dealing with an upper-body injury, though he has practiced this week and didn’t show any signs of injury, per sources that attended the team practice.

UGA coach Kirby Smart has not commented on the reported injury.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (1-0) play host to UAB (1-0) at 3:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN2) on Saturday.

Daniels was 22-of-30 passing for 135 yards an interception in Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson last Saturday but didn’t show any signs of being injured.

The Bulldogs don’t hit their quarterbacks in practice, but it’s possible Daniels suffered a bruise or strain in the game with the Tigers.

It’s normal for many of the UGA players to deal with ailments and have treatment throughout game week and take lt time limited reps during a week of practice leading up to a game.