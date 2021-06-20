Georgia football adds another positive presence, former linebacker Juwan Taylor hired to support staff
“This is what it’s going to be like at Georgia every year,” Taylor said, “competing for championships.
Taylor played in all 15 games in 2017, the season the Bulldogs played Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.
But it was in 2018, as a senior, that he made his biggest impact, leading Georgia to the verge of another CFP appearance.
Taylor had 52 tackles his final season, stepping up big with a fourth-down stop to stem a Drew Lock-led Missouri rally in Columbia, and then asserting himself in the postseason.
Taylor had four tackles and a forced fumble against an Alabama team that had made history by beating every team in the regular season by 21 or more points. Clemson beat that Tide team in the national title game, albeit, one with an injured Tua Tagovailoa.
Against Texas, with Deandre Baker sitting out to protect his draft status and a lackluster performance from the Bulldogs’ offensive and defensive linemen, Taylor was again at his best.
RELATED: Sour ending for Georgia in Sugar Bowl against Texas
Taylor matched his career-high with six tackles in the 28-21 Sugar Bowl loss, the final game of his collegiate career.
UGA News
- Georgia football adds another positive presence, former linebacker Juwan Taylor hired to support staff
- Georgia golf star Trent Phillips stays red-hot, captures Sunnehanna Amateur by one stroke
- Several Georgia Olympic hopefuls make splash in swim qualifying, advance at track & field trials
- 12-team College Football Playoff moving forward but not finalized
- Georgia football star talent goes above and beyond preseason All-American teams