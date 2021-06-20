Georgia football adds another positive presence, former linebacker Juwan Taylor hired to support staff

“This is what it’s going to be like at Georgia every year,” Taylor said, “competing for championships.

Taylor played in all 15 games in 2017, the season the Bulldogs played Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

But it was in 2018, as a senior, that he made his biggest impact, leading Georgia to the verge of another CFP appearance.

Taylor had 52 tackles his final season, stepping up big with a fourth-down stop to stem a Drew Lock-led Missouri rally in Columbia, and then asserting himself in the postseason.

Taylor had four tackles and a forced fumble against an Alabama team that had made history by beating every team in the regular season by 21 or more points. Clemson beat that Tide team in the national title game, albeit, one with an injured Tua Tagovailoa.

Against Texas, with Deandre Baker sitting out to protect his draft status and a lackluster performance from the Bulldogs’ offensive and defensive linemen, Taylor was again at his best.