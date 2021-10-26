Kirby Smart talks Georgia-Florida quarterbacks: JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett both prepared

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he hasn’t seen any limitations from quarterback JT Daniels this week in practice. Smart shared on Tuesday that both Daniels and Stetson Bennett have been getting enough reps in practices for him to feel they will both be prepared enough to play against Florida.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 SEC) play the Gators (4-3, 2-3) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville (TV: CBS, 3:30). “I think between the ones and the twos reps, you can get plenty of reps for two quarterbacks,” Smart said on his Tuesday Zoom call. “Our ones get a little more work than our twos, but you can go 50-50, you could go 70-30, 60-40 — we prescribe that as the week goes on. “Carson Beck is taking less reps this week because JT is taking more reps,” he said. “(It’s) the combination of Stetson and JT, to get them both prepared, because they are our two quarterbacks right now.” Bennett has started the past three games in place of Daniels, who began the season as the starter but has missed time with upper body injuries to his oblique and lat muscles. Smart said last week he would be watching Daniels closely to see how fluid he looked throwing the ball and if he appeared up to speed moving in the pocket. “He’s looked good, he’s done a good job,” Smart said, adding that he’s yet to fully review tape from the Tuesday practice.

“I wouldn’t say there’s been a lot of limitations. It doesn’t seem like there’s been a lot of limitations in terms of what he can and can’t do.” Importance of run Bennett has brought more mobility to the position, something Smart said he likes but does not prioritize over two other QB elements. “I’d love to have the perfect quarterback, he runs 4.5, he’s 6-4, and he read things and he’s great in the pocket,” Smart said. “… but I’m not saying I have to have that. I have to have the guy that gives us the best chance to win.” As for how that fits into Georgia’s offense, Smart says it matters some. “Within our system, does it require the quarterback to run? I think all quarterbacks have to have some mobility,” Smart said. “There’s not a really good quarterback that you see playing in the NFL that doesn’t have a form of mobility.” But there are more important things, Smart said.

“As long as you didn’t sacrifice decision-making and accuracy, those are two greatest components of the quarterback, then yeah I want a runner,” Smart said. “But for every ounce of decision making and accuracy I lose, I’m willing to give up some running ability.” Florida’s running quarterbacks Georgia faced a mobile quarterback in Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, but the Gators’ QBs appear more dynamic. Emory Jones is averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and Anthony Richardson averages an eye-popping 12.4 yards per carry. “They are probably faster than KJ, they have an offensive line that is really big, and they have a run game scheme that is built to allow the quarterback to run,” Smart said. “Dan (Mullen) doesn’t abort the run. He uses the run game to set up the play actions, and when you least expect it, he runs the quarterbacks. “These guys are really good runners. It’s a different dynamic. KJ is a big, physical guy,” he said. “These guys are elusive and powerful and they throw the ball well, too. And they have a good supporting cast around them, as a whole, talking about the wideouts.”

