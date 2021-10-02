Georgia football lands early knockout, dominates Arkansas 37-0

ATHENS — Brutal, efficient and convincing, Georgia football staked a claim as the best program in the country on Saturday. The Bulldogs’ statement started before the sun came up. The UGA fans were all over campus, swarming the ESPN College GameDay setting, larger for Kirby Smart and his football team to make a statement.

And, did they ever, charging out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead en route to the 37-0 victory at Sanford Stadium with opportunistic special teams, dominant defense and efficiency on offense. Georgia fifth-year senior Stetson Bennett got his second start of the season with JT Daniels on the shelf and wasn’t asked to do much more than hand-off. Daniels missed significant practice time during the week on account of a lat strain, and Coach Kirby Smart explained before kickoff the importance of getting him healthy this season. The Georgia offensive line saw to it that Daniels’ magical passing touch would not be missed, grinding and pounding into the veteran Arkansas defense throughout the afternoon. UGA had 57 carries for 273 yards, while Bennett was 7-of-11 passing for 72 yards. Arkansas was outgained 345-156, managing just 10 first downs.

Bennett saw to it the Bulldogs got off to a fast start, promptly leading the team on back-to-back TD drives of 75 and 56 yards to grab a quick 14-0 lead. The Bulldogs’ runners, starving for careers in a four-man backfield, ran with a fury throughout the afternoon. Smart, sensing the moment, swung for the early knockout, going for a fourth-and-1 at the Arkansas 35 on the second series of the day. Zamir White delivered with a powerful and tone-setting first down conversion run. The Razorbacks were clearly rattled from the onset, the Sanford Stadium crowd delivering at a deafening pitch, triggering false starts on Arkansas’ first two offensive snaps of the game. Down 14-0, Arkansas continued to unravel, muffing the ensuing kickoff, backing the Razorbacks up into the shadows of their own goalpost. Sure enough, Georgia defense forced a three-and-out, and then the special teams pounced with Dan Jackson blocking a punt that Zamir White recovered in the end zone to make it 21-0.

The Bulldogs were content to continue to pound the next two quarters, not scoring their final touchdown until the fourth quarter on a 15-yard White TD run. Georgia looks to continue its momentum next Saturday at Auburn before Kentucky comes to Sanford Stadium the following week.

