Kirby Smart explains why he started Stetson Bennett against Florida, updates JT Daniels health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kirby Smart explained his decision to go with Stetson Bennett over JT Daniels as a matter of going with the flow. “Ultimately the reason was continuity, Stetson has done a good job,” Smart said after the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs beat Florida 34-7 at TIAA Bank Field.

RELATED: Stetson Bennett shares thoughts on his performance in win over Florida “The next biggest things was that JT had not really been in practice as much as Stetson going back to last week. So we went with the guy who has been practicing the most and been out there the most.” Daniels has missed the past four games on account of a strained lat muscle, and Smart sounded concerned he might not have had his timing back up to game speed. “JT felt good last week and he took quite a few reps this week,” Smart said. “But at the end of the day, we went with the guy that we think had the most continuity and thought was playing well offensively.” The Bulldogs (8-0 5-0 SEC) were hanging on to a 3-0 lead with 3 minutes left in the first half, and many sensed a QB change might be coming at halftime. But a flurry of turnovers, three forced by the defense, led to 21 points and a comfortable 24-0 half-time margin over the Gators (4-4, 2-4).

Smart said Daniels was well enough to play, if needed. “JT practiced well, didn’t feel like he had much pain during the week and he felt really good during the week,” Smart said. “But again we went with the decision of continuity. “He took a few reps last week and then he took more reps this week. When you go three weeks without taking reps, I think it’s really hard to do.” Smart said he feels good about the Georgia quarterback situation moving forward. “We think we have two really good quarterbacks, (and) I’m very pleased with both guys,” Smart said. “I’m very pleased with the way JT handled things today. He was over there helping Stetson the entire time and communicating with the receivers.” Bennett was 10-of-19 passing for 161 yards with a TD and 2 interceptions.

“Stetson did not play his best game, he did play well enough to win,” Smart said. “He did do the things he had to do with his feet. Two really big plays in the game, I thought he made with his feet. He made some good throws too.” Georgia plays host to Missouri next Saturday, with the quarterback conversation sure to remain fluid.

