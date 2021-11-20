WATCH: Kirby Smart’s starters author ‘sendoff’ chapter in 56-7 win
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs authored another chapter in what they hope will be a book about a championship season.
UGA improved to 11-0 this season, extending the nation’s longest active win streak to 15 games with the 56-7 win over FCS-level Charleston SOuthern at Sanford Stadium.
“We had a really short message, and talked about our book, and talked about what we’re writing and what our next chapter would hold,” Smart said, asked what he wanted to get out of Saturday’s Senior Day Game.
“I told them I wanted them to name the next chapter, because I didn’t want it to be a boring or monotonous chapter, and they said ‘sendoff.’ " Smart said. “That was the name of the next chapter to send these guys off right, at least in Sanford Stadium.”
The Bulldogs rolled to a 49-0 halftime lead and substituted heavily thereafter.
Stetson Bennett overcame an interception on the opening drive to finish 8-of-14 passing for 105 yards with 2 touchdowns before giving way to JT Daniels in the second quarter.
Daniels, in his second appearance as Bennett’s back-up after returning from injury, was 7 of 12 for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Smart was pleased with his front-line players’ efforts, as it enabled him to clear the bench in the second half.
“I thought they (starters) handled that well,” Smart said. “They played to a standard and gave a lot of guys an opportunity to play.
“If we had let the team hang around and play sloppy, we don’t get to play a lot of players that deserve the right to play.”
Smart saw to it that Jordan Davis got a 1-yard touchdown run, and senior tailbacks James White and Zamir White also scored on TD runs of 40 and 3 yards, respectively.
White led the Bulldogs 83 yards on just 4 carries, while Cook had 57 yards on 6 carries along with a catch for 18 yards.
UGA News
- WATCH: Kirby Smart’s starters author ‘sendoff’ chapter in 56-7 win
- Georgia ‘postseason preseason’ opener creates talking points within 56-7 win
- RECAP: Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7,
- Kirby Smart shares 3 Georgia football concerns: Focus, flu bug and future roster
- Georgia Tech snaps 5-game losing streak to Georgia, stings Bulldogs 88-78