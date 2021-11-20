WATCH: Kirby Smart’s starters author ‘sendoff’ chapter in 56-7 win

UGA improved to 11-0 this season, extending the nation’s longest active win streak to 15 games with the 56-7 win over FCS-level Charleston SOuthern at Sanford Stadium.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs authored another chapter in what they hope will be a book about a championship season.

“We had a really short message, and talked about our book, and talked about what we’re writing and what our next chapter would hold,” Smart said, asked what he wanted to get out of Saturday’s Senior Day Game.

“I told them I wanted them to name the next chapter, because I didn’t want it to be a boring or monotonous chapter, and they said ‘sendoff.’ " Smart said. “That was the name of the next chapter to send these guys off right, at least in Sanford Stadium.”

The Bulldogs rolled to a 49-0 halftime lead and substituted heavily thereafter.

Stetson Bennett overcame an interception on the opening drive to finish 8-of-14 passing for 105 yards with 2 touchdowns before giving way to JT Daniels in the second quarter.

Daniels, in his second appearance as Bennett’s back-up after returning from injury, was 7 of 12 for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Smart was pleased with his front-line players’ efforts, as it enabled him to clear the bench in the second half.