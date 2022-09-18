Dawgnation Logo
It’s time to consider the possibility that UGA is even better than last year

Posted

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 48-7 win at South Carolina.

DawgNation Postgame Show: It’s time to consider the possibility that UGA is even better than last year

Georgia won in dominant fashion at South Carolina on Saturday, and the convincing performance reframes the ongoing discussion happening around the Bulldogs.

Prior to the season, the typical debate centered around whether UGA could match the feats of last year’s squad -- which obviously won the national championship.

But after three games this season, albeit against overmatched foes, it seems appropriate to wonder if the Dawgs can be even better.

After all, the Gamecocks may have seemed like a pushover based on the way UGA was, well, pushing them over, but South Carolina earned a bowl berth last season, and are expected to do the same this year as well.

Furthermore, Oregon, UGAs Week One opponent, was ranked 11th at the time the Bulldogs beat them 49-3, and appear to be climbing again after shaking off the beatdown. The Ducks knocked off 12th-ranked BYU 41-20 on Saturday.

It goes without saying that UGA will eventually be tested more than it has been thus far this season, and those challenges are likely to come later in the year -- either in a collection of regular season games in November that include a matchup against Tennessee and its high-powered offense or road games at Mississippi State and Kentucky. Not to mention what it could face if it makes the SEC championship game or the College Football Playoff.

It would be too soon to predict how any of that might play out, but it’s not too soon to evaluate what we’ve already seen, and the evidence suggests these Dawgs are very, very good.

For more on UGA’s win at South Carolina, check out the latest edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, linked in the box at the top of the page.

