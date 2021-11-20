Charleston Southern
7
Final
56
(1) Georgia
  • New Mexico State
    16
    Final
    Kentucky
    56
    Tennessee State
    10
    Final
    Mississippi State
    55
    Prairie View A&M
    3
    Final
    (16) Texas A&M
    52
  • (21) Arkansas
    21
    3rd QTR
    6:15
    (2) Alabama
    31
    Florida
    13
    3rd QTR
    12:52
    Missouri
    9
    Auburn
    Sun, 11/21 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    South Carolina
    South Alabama
    Sun, 11/21 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Tennessee
  • Vanderbilt
    Sun, 11/21 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    (10) Ole Miss
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sun, 11/21 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    LSU
    (10) Ole Miss
    Fri, 11/26 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    Mississippi State
    Missouri
    Fri, 11/26 on CBS @8:30 ET
    (21) Arkansas
Georgia football injury report: 3 defensive starters miss 56-7 blowout win

Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) did not play against Charleston Southern on Saturday. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia’s celebrated defense was missing three starters on Saturday, though it hardly seemed to matter against overmatched FCS opponent Charleston Southern.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 56-7 win on Senior Day, but former senior starters Christopher Smith and Adam Anderson were not on the field, and neither was junior starting outside linebacker Nolan Smith.

“Chris had a weird deal on Wednesday or Thursday, he had a bone bruise on his knee,” Smart said. “His knee kind of buckled, really a non-contact injury and he was not cleared and not ready to go. But we think he will be fine.”

The starting safety was on crutches on the sideline during the game.

Nolan Smith, meanwhile, was injured in the final moments of Georgia’s 41-17 win at Tennessee.

“Nolan’s elbow from last week, he practiced all week, he was a no-contact guy, but he ran around practiced, and gave good effort,” Smart said. “Probably could have gone if he had to have gone.

“But it was bothering some, and I think he’ll be fine for next week.”

Anderson, of course, is indefinitely suspended while dealing with a rape charge.

Georgia also held out senior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, who suffered a sprained ankle in practice last month.

Sophomore Broderick Jones started for a third straight game in place of Salyer, who could have played against Tennessee if needed last week, Smart had said.

Georgia football availability report

CB Ameer Speed (ankle), played

RB Kenny McIntosh (hamstring), played

DT Devonte Wyatt (ribs), played

WR Jermaine Burton (groin), played

WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), played

OT Jamaree Salyer (foot), DNP

SS Chris Smith (ankle) DNP

WR Justin Robinson (hamstring) DNP

RB Kendall Milton (knee), DNP

WR George Pickens (knee), DNP

WR Arian Smith (leg), OUT

LB Trezman Marshall (knee), OUT

DB Tykee Smith (knee), OUT

LB Rian Davis (quad), OUT

CB Jalen Kimber (shoulder), OUT

OL Tate Ratledge (foot), OUT

OLB Adam Anderson (suspension) OUT

WR Arik Gilbert (personal) OUT

