Georgia football injury report: 3 defensive starters miss 56-7 blowout win

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 56-7 win on Senior Day, but former senior starters Christopher Smith and Adam Anderson were not on the field, and neither was junior starting outside linebacker Nolan Smith.

ATHENS — Georgia’s celebrated defense was missing three starters on Saturday, though it hardly seemed to matter against overmatched FCS opponent Charleston Southern.

“Chris had a weird deal on Wednesday or Thursday, he had a bone bruise on his knee,” Smart said. “His knee kind of buckled, really a non-contact injury and he was not cleared and not ready to go. But we think he will be fine.”

The starting safety was on crutches on the sideline during the game.

Nolan Smith, meanwhile, was injured in the final moments of Georgia’s 41-17 win at Tennessee.

“Nolan’s elbow from last week, he practiced all week, he was a no-contact guy, but he ran around practiced, and gave good effort,” Smart said. “Probably could have gone if he had to have gone.

“But it was bothering some, and I think he’ll be fine for next week.”

Anderson, of course, is indefinitely suspended while dealing with a rape charge.