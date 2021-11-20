Georgia football injury report: 3 defensive starters miss 56-7 blowout win
ATHENS — Georgia’s celebrated defense was missing three starters on Saturday, though it hardly seemed to matter against overmatched FCS opponent Charleston Southern.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 56-7 win on Senior Day, but former senior starters Christopher Smith and Adam Anderson were not on the field, and neither was junior starting outside linebacker Nolan Smith.
“Chris had a weird deal on Wednesday or Thursday, he had a bone bruise on his knee,” Smart said. “His knee kind of buckled, really a non-contact injury and he was not cleared and not ready to go. But we think he will be fine.”
The starting safety was on crutches on the sideline during the game.
Nolan Smith, meanwhile, was injured in the final moments of Georgia’s 41-17 win at Tennessee.
“Nolan’s elbow from last week, he practiced all week, he was a no-contact guy, but he ran around practiced, and gave good effort,” Smart said. “Probably could have gone if he had to have gone.
“But it was bothering some, and I think he’ll be fine for next week.”
Anderson, of course, is indefinitely suspended while dealing with a rape charge.
Georgia also held out senior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, who suffered a sprained ankle in practice last month.
Sophomore Broderick Jones started for a third straight game in place of Salyer, who could have played against Tennessee if needed last week, Smart had said.
Georgia football availability report
CB Ameer Speed (ankle), played
RB Kenny McIntosh (hamstring), played
DT Devonte Wyatt (ribs), played
WR Jermaine Burton (groin), played
WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), played
OT Jamaree Salyer (foot), DNP
SS Chris Smith (ankle) DNP
WR Justin Robinson (hamstring) DNP
RB Kendall Milton (knee), DNP
WR George Pickens (knee), DNP
WR Arian Smith (leg), OUT
LB Trezman Marshall (knee), OUT
DB Tykee Smith (knee), OUT
LB Rian Davis (quad), OUT
CB Jalen Kimber (shoulder), OUT
OL Tate Ratledge (foot), OUT
OLB Adam Anderson (suspension) OUT
WR Arik Gilbert (personal) OUT
