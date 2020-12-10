The SEC announced a number of game times for the final week of the regular season, which is set to include Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt.

The conference announced that the game would be a 12 p.m. ET start. A television network for the game will be announced at a later date. The day will conclude with Alabama playing Florida on CBS in the SEC championship game.

The two teams were originally set to be played last Saturday, but it was postponed due to COVID issues, opt-outs and injuries at Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 0-8 on the season and parted ways with head coach Derek Mason.

Vanderbilt takes on Tennessee this weekend and it does appear that game will be played. Vanderbilt interim coach Todd Fitch made it clear that he wants his team to finish its season on Dec. 19 against Georgia.

“Coming out of this game we fully intend to finish in Athens,” Fitch said. “Obviously injuries and things coming out of this game with Tennessee will be the deciding factor, but right now we plan on finishing this thing out, and that’s what I talked to our players about — just making sure we make good decisions off the field, like all year long, and we’re preparing to play both games.”

The game against Georgia and Vanderbilt was postponed last Friday, just a little over 24 hours before the two teams were set to play.

It was also going to be Georgia’s final home game of the season and thus serve as a Senior Day for the Bulldogs.

“It was a huge disappointment that we weren’t able to play this past weekend,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “Especially since we had prepared all week for Vanderbilt, knowing that it was going to be our last regular-season game at Sanford.”

Before playing Vanderbilt, Georgia is set to visit No. 25 Missouri this weekend. That game is set for a 12 p.m. ET start time and can be seen on the SEC Network.

Georgia-Vanderbilt game time

Date: Dec. 19

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Network: TBA

Location: Athens, Ga.

