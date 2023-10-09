clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia football winners and losers following beatdown of Kentucky
Winner: Jamon Dumas-Johnson
Connor Riley
Why a physical game against Kentucky might be just what Georgia needs
ATHENS — Whether it be at inside linebacker or the offensive line, Georgia players have no problem saying it. As a team, they acknowledge they haven’t played up to their …
Connor Riley
Georgia confident it knows how to fix its run defense issues. It needs to …
ATHENS — If you saw Kirby Smart on the team bus following Georgia’s 27-20 win, you’d have thought he was listening to Phoebe Bridgers rather than enjoying a victory over …
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following road win over Auburn
Winner: Brock Bowers
Connor Riley
Georgia football projected travel roster for first SEC road game of 2023 …
ATHENS — There will be a change for Georgia’s first road game of the season. Due to SEC rules, Georgia will be limited in how many players it can bring to Auburn for …
Connor Riley
Final grades from Georgia football win over Kentucky

Connor Riley
Georgia not expected to blow out Vanderbilt by as much as past two …

Mike Griffith
AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 7: Kirby Smart doesn’t care but Georgia …

Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Kendall Milton, Brock Bowers update …

Connor Riley
Social Media pushes Brock Bowers for Heisman, backs Georgia football …

Connor Riley
