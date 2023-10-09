ATHENS — Georgia football rang the bell 51 times Saturday night, knocking out Kentucky in what was supposed to be the toughest game of the season.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs asserted themselves to the extent the game become one of the most statistically lopsided SEC games in recent memory.

Mike Bobo’s Georgia offense scored on its first six offensive drives and piled up 608 yards and 34 first downs, hogging the ball for 37 minutes, 28 seconds.

The Bulldogs ran 73 plays while the Wildcats managed only 50, mustering just 183 yards of total offense and 12 first downs.

Kentucky had more yards in penalties (60), than rushing (55), one week after Ray Davis rushed for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Florida.

The only stat Georgia didn’t win was turnovers, as a seemingly otherwise perfect Carson Beck game was spoiled by a careless interception.

Beck’s interception led to a Kentucky touchdown, while the Wildcats somehow managed not to turn the ball over at all, the one positive they could take back to Lexington.

Stock soaring

Rara Thomas had his first TD catch of the season on a leaping grab in corner of end zone and broke 60 yards for the first time this season.

Kamari Lassiter had a busy night with four tackles, a half sack, and two pass break-ups against Kentucky.

Carson Beck put up impressive numbers, 28-of-35 passing for a career-high 389 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Daijun Edwards went over 100 all-purpose yards with 54 yards rushing on 9 carries and a career-high 6 catches for 51 yards

Payton Woodring made all three field goals he attempted including career-long 42-yarder.

Stock up

Kendall Milton looked full speed for the first time this season, finishing with 8 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Chaz Chambliss made life miserable for the Wildcats with his penetration, knocking down a pass and recording a tackle-for-loss.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson was in on two sacks and took down future NFL back Ray Davis one on one. Smart revealed Dumas-Johnson has been playing at less than 100 percent.

Brock Bowers made it three straight 100-yard receiving gems with 7 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown, though the legend in the making did drop a TD pass.

Brock Vandagriff made the most of his fourth-quarter snaps, completing 5 of 7 passes for a touchdown and running twice for 27 yards.

Oscar Delp made amends for a rough week at Auburn by scoring his third career touchdown. Delp is a promising work in progress.

Stock even

Brett Thorson, one of the most elite and humorous punters in the nation, probably just needs to see his name in writing now and then. Thorson had only one opportunity in this game and dropped a 40-yard punt, which is on par for him.

Mekhi Mews took a chewing from Kirby Smart for not fair catching a punt that rolled inside the UGA 10. Mews had a 64-yard return brought because of a block in the back.

Speedster Arian Smith showed once again he could get open, but the one time he was targeted it appeared the pass went off his hands.