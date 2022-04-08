Georgia’s Warren Brinson arrested on charges of simple battery after water bead gun shooting

ATHENS — Georgia junior Warren Brinson was arrested early Friday morning on two misdemeanor charges of simple battery and the charge of loitering/prowling, per the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Brinson, who hails from Savannah, Ga., and attended the IMG Academy in Florida, played in 12 of 15 games last season and is competing to be a major contributor on the 2022 team.

DawgNation has learned from a source with direct knowledge of the situation that Brinson’s arrest was related to him shooting a water bead gel gun at a group of individuals late Thursday night on the UGA campus. Brinson thought he knew the individuals he was shooting at, but he was mistaken. According to UGAsports, the people hit by the water beads called the UGA police and filed charges. Brinson is the second current Georgia player arrested in a toy gun-related incident in the past five months. Cornerback Nyland Green was arrested on felony charges last November after on-campus incidents involving BB guns. Green is competing for a starting cornerback spot with the Bulldogs. RELATED: Details emerge in Neyland Green arrest, charges involving BB Gun, reckless conduct

Coach Kirby Smart said earlier this spring the Bulldogs have many leaders to replace, including team captain and All-American defensive lineman Jordan Davis. Davis set a positive example for a defensive line room Brinson has been a part of since arriving on campus two years ago. The Bulldogs held their 11th of 15 practices of the spring on Thursday leading up to the annual G-Day Game on April 16 at Sanford Stadium. Smart has not addressed the Brinson incident and is not expected to meet with media again until next week.

UGA News