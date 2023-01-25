After the events of this past week, Georgia football 2020 signees will clearly carry wide receiver room
A week ago, the Georgia wide receiver room seemed positioned to be in a really strong spot. Ladd McConkey announced that he would be returning to Georgia for another season, giving Georgia its top statistical wide receiver from the 2022 season.
But since then, we’ve once again seen the Georgia wide receiver room experience some turbulence. First, AD Mitchell announced that he would be transferring from the program. That he ended up at Texas came as no surprise, but you’re wide receiver group is not better off with a player who has caught a touchdown in every College Football Playoff over the past two seasons.
Then on Monday, transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested. He has since been released and there’s been no indication given that his status with the team is in any sort of jeopardy.
Related: More details emerge regarding incident that led to arrest of Georgia receiver RaRa Thomas
Still, it’s not what you want to see from a position group that has seen plenty of ups and downs in recent seasons.
We’ve documented some of the recent downs, but one only has to look back at the win over Ohio State to see what this group can do. Five different wide receivers had receptions of 20 yards or more in the win.
“We’ve got some good wideouts too, and they have a chip on their shoulder, and they want to make plays,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They have a quarterback that can get them the ball. A lot of those guys have been able to come back. It’s really been my committee when you look at it.”
For the 2023 season, that committee will largely rely on the players signed in the 2020 signing class if it is to see sustained success.
The 2023 Georgia football team will have a new starting quarterback, as Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. It’ll help that they’ll be throwing to veteran receivers in McConkey, Rosemy-Jacksaint and Smith, making things easy for a young quarterback.
This position group has seen its fair share of battles in recent seasons, as Smith and Rosemy-Jacksaint have the surgery scars to prove it. Entering the 2023 season, those scars should allow them to lead the wide receiver position from both a statistical and leadership position.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- The Carson Beck quote that perfectly sums up offseason workouts for Georgia football
- Mel Kiper Jr. projects Georgia football back-to-back with No. 1 overall NFL draft picks
- 3 Georgia football offseason priorities to extend SEC dominance
- Georgia football podcast: Emerging star already earning buzz for 2023
- Georgia AD Josh Brooks releases official statement regarding investigation into deadly car accident
- Javon Bullard, Smoke Bouie and how Georgia football can go about replacing All-American Chris Smith
- More details emerge regarding incident that led to arrest of Georgia receiver RaRa Thomas
- Javon Bullard, Smoke Bouie and how Georgia football can go about replacing All-American Chris Smith
UGA News
- After the events of this past week, Georgia football 2020 signees will clearly carry wide receiver room
- The Carson Beck quote that perfectly sums up offseason workouts for Georgia football
- Georgia AD Josh Brooks releases official statement regarding investigation into deadly car accident
- Javon Bullard, Smoke Bouie and how Georgia football can go about replacing All-American Chris Smith
- More details emerge regarding incident that led to arrest of Georgia receiver RaRa Thomas