After the events of this past week, Georgia football 2020 signees will clearly carry wide receiver room

But since then, we’ve once again seen the Georgia wide receiver room experience some turbulence. First, AD Mitchell announced that he would be transferring from the program. That he ended up at Texas came as no surprise, but you’re wide receiver group is not better off with a player who has caught a touchdown in every College Football Playoff over the past two seasons.

A week ago, the Georgia wide receiver room seemed positioned to be in a really strong spot. Ladd McConkey announced that he would be returning to Georgia for another season, giving Georgia its top statistical wide receiver from the 2022 season.

Then on Monday, transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested. He has since been released and there’s been no indication given that his status with the team is in any sort of jeopardy.

Still, it’s not what you want to see from a position group that has seen plenty of ups and downs in recent seasons.

We’ve documented some of the recent downs, but one only has to look back at the win over Ohio State to see what this group can do. Five different wide receivers had receptions of 20 yards or more in the win.

“We’ve got some good wideouts too, and they have a chip on their shoulder, and they want to make plays,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They have a quarterback that can get them the ball. A lot of those guys have been able to come back. It’s really been my committee when you look at it.”

For the 2023 season, that committee will largely rely on the players signed in the 2020 signing class if it is to see sustained success.