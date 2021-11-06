The return of Jermaine Burton, Arian Smith is ‘only the beginning’ for the Georgia offense

ATHENS — Kirby Smart used the word special when talking about his wide receiver room. In the event the group gets everyone healthy, the head coach thinks that is what this position group can be. Injuries though have decimated the position dating back to the spring. Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens have yet to play in a game this year and did not dress on Saturday.

But Georgia did see healthy versions of Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith on Saturday. It seemed to unlock a passing offense that needed a strong game as Missouri sold out against the run. The Bulldogs threw for 337 yards between Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels on Saturday. Burton and Smith both caught touchdowns, something the former hadn’t done since the South Carolina game and the latter since the UAB game. “Coming off of Florida, I feel like they were both healthy but they weren’t healthy for the full week of practice,” Smart said. “I feel like they were both healthy for this week of practice, which helped us from a depth standpoint. When we are fully healthy at receiver, excluding George and Dom, we have a good unit.” Burton finished the game with 3 catches for a team-high 76 yards, while Smith brought in the games first touchdown. Stetson Bennett dropped in a perfect pass on fourth down to give Georgia a 7-3 lead. Smith has long been known for his speed, but he’s been unable to stay on the field due to a variety of injuries. The fact that Georgia involved him heavily in the first quarter shows confidence in his current state. “Arian might be the fastest dude in the country playing football,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “I just trusted him to get to a spot, he got there and finished the play off.”

Factor in receptions by Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Kenny McIntosh, and you can see why defenses would have a hard time deciding who to defend. “The skill level and athletic ability of those two guys are unreal,” McConkey said of Burton and Smith. “It adds another element to our offense. We’re super excited about having them back. You saw what they could do today, so that’s only the beginning of it.” Obviously, a lot of the attention in the coming weeks will come down to what Georgia does at the quarterback position. Both Bennett and JT Daniels played on Saturday, with Bennett playing all the significant snaps. Whoever Georgia ends up going with though should have plenty of capable weapons. Perhaps so many that it may not even matter who the starting quarterback is for Georgia. “Every single person, except for me, is fighting in a phone booth,” Bennett said. “It’s one-on-one a lot of times. If you win your phone booth, the rest of the team does better. “As we get all these guys back together, and we get more experience together, the goal each week is to get better. Hopefully, that comes to fruition.” Stetson Bennett discusses return of Jermaine Burton, Arian Smith

