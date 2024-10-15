ATHENS — Georgia has played plenty of games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium over the years. And now the Bulldogs will play one of their chief rivals in the stadium.

The 2025 game between Georgia and Georgia Tech will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal-Consitution first reporting the news. The game had originally been scheduled to be played at Georgia Tech.

This will be one of two neutral site games scheduled for the 2025 season for Georgia, with the Bulldogs also playing Florida in Jacksonville. This will be the first time Georgia-Georgia Tech is ever played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the series has been played annually in either Atlanta or Athens dating back to 1925. The 2020 game was not played due to COVID-19.

Georgia will host Georgia Tech on Nov. 29 this year, with the game being played in Athens. The game is set for a Friday kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia has not lost at Georgia Tech since 1999, with Kirby Smart boasting a 7-1 record against rival Georgia Tech. Georgia beat Georgia Tech 31-23 in Atlanta last season.

The Yellow Jackets have a six-year deal with Mercedes-Benz Stadium that currently has them playing one game a season in the building. Georgia Tech takes on Notre Dame this weekend in the building.

Georgia beat Clemson 34-3 to open the 2024 season. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also where the SEC championship game, Peach Bowl and 2025 National Championship Game will be played.

Georgia is 5-1 on the season and ranked No. 5. Georgia Tech is 4-2.