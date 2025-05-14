ATHENS — The Georgia offensive line is on the rise according to ESPN and SEC Network Cole Cubelic.

This, even though Jackson Cantwell — an offensive tackle who ranks No. 1 in the 2026 class — spurned UGA for Miami, Fla., on Tuesday.

Cantwell explained his confidence in his ability to develop into an offensive lineman and compete for titles with the Hurricanes, but Georgia might be on the verge of building another ‘Great Wall’ filled with potential first-round picks, according to one expert.

Kirby Smart will not be deterred by the recruiting loss, and Cubelic believes the Georgia head coach will be determined to see more wins on the line of scrimmage this season.

“I think Kirby Smart, (O-Line coach) Stacy Searels and (OC) Mike Bobo all want to prove last year was an anomaly,” Cubelic said, “and not what it’s going to be moving forward.”

Cubelic, chairman of the prestigious Joe Moore Award that goes to the best offensive line in college football each season, projects the Bulldogs to have the best offensive line in the SEC in 2025.

“I think last year was a bit of an anomaly for Georgia,” Cubelic said on a recent social media post. “I think injuries got in the way.”

The Bulldogs, who had three offensive linemen selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, saw each one of their starting linemen miss at least a week of practice on account of injury last season, per Coach Kirby Smart.

“When you begin to practice guys who are not going to play, and the guys who play are the ones who couldn’t practice due to health reasons, then they get in the game and they haven’t all practiced together so they don’t know exactly what it’s going to be like when they play together,” Cubelic explained.

“Then you continue to roll that out … it just becomes a shit show.”

Georgia ranked uncharacteristically low in rushing last season — 15th out of the 16 SEC teams with 124.4 yards rushing — as injuries along the offensive line and to three of the four scholarship running backs took their toll.

Cubelic, who played on the offensive line at Auburn from 1996 to 2001, said UGA should be in better position to identify its starters and find continuity this season.

“As it stands today, probably Monroe Freeling at left tackle, he is a Neanderthal,” Cubelic said. “He wants to get after you, he wants to punish you, he wants to get your jersey dirty, preferably the back of it.”

“Micah Morris is going to be back at left guard; you’ll get Michael Uni that will play for a little bit there, (and) I think Juan Gaston could be in play at left guard, some depth, potentially,” Cubelic said.

“You get Drew Bobo back (at center) … Bobo plays over 200 snaps last year, he’s been a number two guy for a while, he understands the offense, obviously, if any kid can on there can understand that offense, it could be him.”

Coleman continued his Georgia offensive line breakdown, moving to the right side, where the player he believes most pivotal lines up.

“Daniel Calhoun at right guard, maybe a Marcus Harrison at right guard, you have options there,” Cubelic said.

“The film of Earnest Greene being dominant is there — consistently, can it come back? Maybe, if it does, I think Georgia has a chance to have the best offensive line in the SEC.”