No. 1-ranked Georgia opens as huge favorite over Kentucky in SEC centerpiece game

ATHENS — The Georgia football game with Kentucky will have a premium build-up, even if the oddsmakers don’t expect it to produce too close of a result. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs opened as a 24 1/2-point favorite over No. 11 Kentucky in the teams’ 3:30 p.m. matchup on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

ESPN College GameDay and the SEC Network’s SEC Nation will be in Athens to promote a game that could decide the SEC East Division. The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats 14-3 in Lexington last season in a physical battle. One season later, another smash-mouth game appears to be on tap. Georgia (6-0, 4-0 SEC) and Kentucky (6-0, 4-0) are the only undefeated teams left in the league. The Bulldogs enter the week with questions at quarterback and in the receiving corps, with injured players shuffling in and out of the lineup. RELATED: Kirby Smart updates lengthy Georgia football injury report

JT Daniels was throwing pain-free before the 34-10 win over Auburn, Kirby Smart said, and he is expected to be full-go in practice this week. Smart rotated Daniels and Stetson Bennett against South Carolina earlier this season, however, even before Daniels was injured. Smart said at the time Bennett’s strong performance against UAB and in practices had earned him the playing time. The UGA receiving corps, meanwhile, has been filled with injuries throughout the season. It has opened the door for Ladd McConkey to assume the role of Jermaine Burton (groin) at the Z, and Adonai Mitchell to take over at the X in place of Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle). “Our offense has been so different every week in terms of who’s available,” Smart said, “and our offensive staff has been using the weapons that we have and we’re thankful that we have enough guys still healthy that we can have a functioning, good, explosive offense. “All you can do is take the guys that are healthy and go play with them and it’s next man up.” Other SEC games

Auburn at Arkansas -3 (Noon, CBS) Florida - 3 1/2 at LSU (Noon, ESPN) Texas A&M -10 at Missouri (Noon, SEC Network) Vanderbilt at South Carolina -16, (4 p.m., SEC Network) Alabama -21 at Mississippi State (7 p.m., ESPN) Ole Miss -4 at Tennessee (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

