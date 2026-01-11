clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Former Georgia outside linebacker announces transfer to ACC program
ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Kris Jones has found a new home, as he announced he would be transferring to Boston College.
Jake Fromm reveals where Gunner Stockton can improve most before 2026 …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton could be on the verge of taking a big jump in his quarterback skills this offseason, according to former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.
Matthew Stafford ‘calm and steady’ delivers for L.A. Rams in NFL playoff …
Matthew Stafford delivered passes with laser-like precision on the game-winning drive on Saturday with the Los Angeles Rams’ season on the line.
Former Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero to transfer to 2026 SEC …
ATHENS — Georgia will be seeing former defensive back Joenel Aguero again, as he announced he would be transferring to Ole Miss.
‘PhillyDawgs,’ Matthew Stafford and James Cook among Georgia stars in NFL …
ATHENS -- Matthew Stafford leads a significant list of former Georgia players in prominent roles with the NFL playoffs about to crank up.
