By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
These 2 season-long strengths played a key role in ending Georgia’s season …
ATHENS — From a statistical standpoint, the two things Georgia did best were convert on fourth down and score touchdowns in the redzone. Entering the Ole Miss game, the …
Connor Riley
Georgia DL Christen Miller announces NFL draft decision
ATHENS — Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller has announced his future plans, as he will be moving on to the NFL.
Connor Riley
Georgia football 2026 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia football 2026 roster has already begun to take shape, even as the Bulldogs continue through the 2025 season. Below you can find the latest on the transfer portal, …
Connor Riley
Georgia makes it clear Gunner Stockton will, and has to, improve moving …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton’s first full season as Georgia’s starting quarterback ended in a familiar spot.
Connor Riley
Two Georgia analysts reportedly land on-field coaching jobs elsewhere
Georgia isn’t just losing players to the transfer portal now that the season is over but coaches are moving on as well.
Connor Riley
