56 minutes ago
Georgia makes another addition via the transfer portal, adds Georgia Tech …
Georgia has made another addition in the transfer portal, landing wide receiver Isiah Canion.
Connor Riley
1 hour ago
Khalil Barnes: Get to know the ‘infectious’ transfer portal UGA commit
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting profiles 3-star transfer portal signee Khalil Barnes. He was the nation’s No. 13 S and No. 193 overall prospect on the …
Jeff Sentell
2 hours ago
Former Georgia defensive back Ondre Evans quickly finds new transfer …
Georgia defensive back Ondre Evans was not in the transfer portal for long, as Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports that Evans has signed with NC State.
Connor Riley
3 hours ago
With Joenel Aguero leaving, Georgia confident Rasean Dinkins will ‘get …
ATHENS — Normally, losing someone like Joenel Aguero would incite a reason to panic.
Connor Riley
5 hours ago
3 parting shots on Georgia season: Kirby Smart squeezed most out of …
ATHENS — The College Football Playoff moves on without Georgia tonight, putting an exclamation point on the finality of the season.
Mike Griffith
