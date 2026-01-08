clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Khalil Barnes: Get to know the ‘infectious’ transfer portal UGA commit
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting profiles 3-star transfer portal signee Khalil Barnes. He was the nation’s No. 13 S and No. 193 overall prospect on the …
Jeff Sentell
Former Georgia defensive back Ondre Evans quickly finds new transfer …
Georgia defensive back Ondre Evans was not in the transfer portal for long, as Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports that Evans has signed with NC State.
Connor Riley
With Joenel Aguero leaving, Georgia confident Rasean Dinkins will ‘get …
ATHENS — Normally, losing someone like Joenel Aguero would incite a reason to panic.
Connor Riley
3 parting shots on Georgia season: Kirby Smart squeezed most out of …
ATHENS — The College Football Playoff moves on without Georgia tonight, putting an exclamation point on the finality of the season.
Mike Griffith
Recent roster moves give Georgia a strong idea of what its 2026 defense …
Georgia’s defense did not get off to the best start to the 2026 calendar year, as Trinidad Chambliss sliced through the Bulldogs in a 39-34 Sugar Bowl showing.
Connor Riley
