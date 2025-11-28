ATLANTA — Georgia dominated the second quarter of its rivalry game with Georgia Tech in taking a 13-3 lead into the halftime locker room.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs out-gained the Yellow Jackets 137 yards to 9 yards in the second quarter in taking the momentum and will receive the kickoff to start the third quarter.

“When we run it, we’re doing good,” said UGA coach Kirby Smart, whose team has out-rushed Tech 145-23. “We’ve had a couple of stalls in the red area where we’ve had to kick field goals. We have to do a better job, we’ve got to get some explosive plays.”

It hasn’t been a banner day for either of the teams’ celebrated quarterbacks, each of whom has been sacked once.

Stockton is 4-of-10 passing for 36 yards with a touchdown and interception through the first half, also rushing seven times for 20 yards.

King is 7-of-11 passing for a 55 yard for Tech with three carries for 10 yards.

“So far, they (UGA defense) have done a good job, but we’ve got to get some turnovers,” said Smart, whose team dominated time of possession, 18 minute, 12 second to Tech’s 10:48.

“The defense hasn’t had many snaps.”

Georgia trailed 3-0 at the end of the first quarter after a slow start, the Bulldogs squandering field position and turning the ball over on a Gunner Stockton interception.

UGA had the Yellow Jackets pinned at their own 3-yard on the opening kick when Shane Marshall fumbled the opening kick and took a knee deep in Tech territory.

King, as he’s done many times, bailed his team out by escaping a safety by throwing the ball away on second down from the 2 before connecting with former UGA tight end Brett Seither for a 30-yard gain.

Georgia Tech ultimately punted, but not before flipping the field, punting to the UGA 11.

That’s when Stockton, on the eight play of the ensuing drive, was picked off by Tah’j Butler at the UGA 47, with Butler returning the interception 10 yards.

It was Stockton’s fifth interception of the season — and only the third interception recorded by Georgia Tech this season.

The Yellow Jackets went up 3-0 eight plays later when Aidan Birr connected on a 30-yard field goal with 1:20 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs tied the game at 3-3 when Peyton Woodring hit a 22-yard field goal the 9:42 mark of the second quarter. It was a 13-play, 71-yard drive that took 6:38 off the clock.

Georgia drove for a touchdown on its next drive, Stockton connecting with Zachariah Branch for a touchdown that made it 10-3 with 4:35 left in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs forced a three-and-out on the Yellow Jackets next series, and Stockton guided UGA down the field to set up Woodring’s second field goal of the day, a 30-yarder that extended the lead to 13-3.