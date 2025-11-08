STARKVILLE, Miss. — A dominant second quarter propelled Georgia to a 24-7 halftime lead at Mississippi State.

UGA scored 24 unanswered points after the Maroon Bulldogs scored on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead.

Mississippi State, which entered the game leading the SEC with 16 pass plays of more than 40 yards this season, saw its longest pass play go for 19 yards in the first half — on a catch by former UGA receiver Anthony Evans lll.

Kirby Smart resorted to some trickery to set up a 19-yard Zachariah Branch touchdown that closed the first-half scoring with 11 seconds left in the half.

Three plays earlier, facing a fourth-and-3 at the Mississippi State 38, UGA sent its punt team on the field, only to substitute the entire offensive unit and draw Mississippi State offsides with a hard count.

The Bulldogs started that scoring drive from their own 23 after Blake Shapen (9-of-13 passing, 81 yards) threw incomplete on a fourth-an-5.

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie appeared to get knocked unconscious after being on the receiving end of a targeting hit from MSU safety Jahon Manning.

Manning, the Maroon Bulldogs’ leading tackler this season, was ejected.

Georgia scored on its previous position when Oscar Delp caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Gunner Stockton to make the score 17-7 with 5:09 left in the first half.

Stockton, 12-of-19 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns, set up the play when he scrambled 5 yards on a third-and-1.

Georgia took the lead in the game when Chauncey Bowens powered through the line from 4 yards out and the extra point made it 10-7.

Freshman tight end Elyiss Williams set up the score the play before, leaping high and twisting in midair to snag Gunner Stockton’s pass on third-and-11 from the Mississippi State 28.

https://x.com/GeorgiaFootball/status/1987219664901193772

UGA had taken possession at the MSU 27 when Quintavius Johnson hit scrambling quarterback Blake Shapen, forcing a fumble that KJ Bolden recovered.

Mississippi State won the toss and made the aggressive decision of taking possession first in the game, and Coach Jeff Lebby had his team ready to execute.

The Maroon Bulldogs drove 75 yards on 14 plays, converting all four third-downs they were faced with before quarterback Kamario Taylor opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 at the 9:26 mark.

Georgia answered with a seven-play, 46-yard drive that Peyton Woodring capped with a 49-yard field goal to cut the Mississippi State lead to 7-3 in the first quarter.

The early Maroon Bulldogs’ lead marked the sixth time in seven games against SEC opponents that Georgia trailed this season.

UGA led at halftime for only the second time in the past 13 games against Power 4 competition dating back to last season.