REPORT: Georgia-Missouri could join Alabama-LSU and Tennessee-Texas A&M on postponement list

ATHENS — Georgia’s game at Missouri on Saturday could be in jeopardy of being postponed, according to a report from the Missouri-based Rivals site.

The Tigers moved back their weekly press conference from 1 p.m. (eastern) to 6:15 p.m., but PowerMIzzou.com is reporting Missouri is working through COVID-19 issues per an unnamed source.

Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said at the time of this publication, “We have not heard anything officially.”

Already, Alabama’s game at LSU, Auburn’s game at Mississippi State and the Texas A&M at Tennessee game have all been postponed.

NEWS | The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee FB games of Nov. 14 are postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M FB programs. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 10, 2020

The No. 12-ranked Bulldogs (4-2) are scheduled to play the Tigers (2-3) at noon on Saturday in Columbia. Missouri is coming off an off week, as a result of the SEC scheduling around Florida’s COVID-19 conditions earlier this season.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said last week the league could play make-up games on Dec. 19. The SEC Championship Game is currently set for that night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Missouri is assessing its roster numbers, per the Rivals.com website, and will address theme status during the afternoon press conference.

Georgia football has managed COVID-19 as well as any team in the SEC, but it has almost worked against the Bulldogs in a scheduling respect.

Florida played just one game in three weeks leading up to last Saturday’s game in Jacksonville and was the fresher team with less attrition entering into its 44-28 victory.

SEC statement on roster numbers and postponement

(Sept. 18, 2020)

“To play a football game, the SEC has established minimum thresholds of at least 53 scholarship players available to participate and the following minimum number of position scholarship players available to begin a game: seven (7) offensive linemen (which includes one center), one (1) quarterback and four (4) defensive linemen,” the SEC’s release stated. “The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum number of position players listed above if it elects to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest.

“In addition, should an institution determine there are compelling reasons why it cannot begin a contest regardless of the scholarship and position minimums above, the institution may request to have the game rescheduled or, if the game cannot be rescheduled, for the game to be considered a no contest by presenting data (including total number of players not available to participate) outlining reasons why the game should not be played as scheduled. The final decision to reschedule or declare the game a no contest is vested only with the Commissioner.”