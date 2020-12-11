The No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs return to the field on Saturday to take on the No. 25 Missouri Tigers. The game will air on the SEC Network and start at 12 p.m.. ET. Below you can find out more information on the game such as odds, streaming options and radio options.

This game was originally set to be played on Nov. 14 but had to be moved due to COVID issues at Missouri. Georgia’s game last week against Vanderbilt had to be postponed, so the game against the Tigers will be Georgia’s first since Nov. 28.

The Tigers come in having won five of their last six games. The weather also figures to be a factor on Saturday as it is expected to be in the 30s at kickoff.

Georgia football-Missouri: TV channel

The Georgia football-Missouri game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Lauren Sisler will be broadcasting the game.

Georgia football-Missouri: Game time

The Georgia football-Missouri game time is set for 12:00 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Missouri: How to watch online

You can watch the Georgia football-Missouri game using via WatchESPN. You must have a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Missouri: Odds

According to Vegasinsider.com, Georgia is a 13-point favorite against Missouri. The over/under for the game is 54.

Georgia football-Missouri: Radio

Georgia fans can listen to the Georgia football-Missouri game on 95.5FM WSB or AM750 WSB.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Missouri

“I think Eliah [Drinkwitz] has done a tremendous job up there. The quarterback is playing really well. They have caught a really good rhythm, scoring a lot of points, and played really good defense most of the year. Their defensive personnel is one of the best we have probably played against. They do a lot of different things than people in our conference, defensively, and create a lot of problems. Winning five of the last six games — it’s great momentum. It’s a great opportunity to play a really good team on the road in the SEC, and I know our guys are excited about it.”

On Missouri’s offense in the past two games

Their quarterback is playing at a high level. He understands coverages and looks. Eliah does a great job of having passing-game situations where based on the look he gets he can get really easy soft-zone throws. He does a good job completing those and they get yards after the catch. He does a good job of shots down the field, which they have been able to hit off their play-actions. Any time you’ve got the backs they’ve got, they’ve got the run game built in to where they can take shots downfield. They do a great job. I just have a lot of respect for the quarterback because he’s got great composure and accuracy. He just does a really good job in the pocket. He throws a very catchable ball.”

On how the cold weather will impact the game this week and if it makes him alter a game plan…

“Not really. We don’t control the weather. We practice in it all the time here. It’s been cold this week. We’ve been practicing outside, inside. We have to go inside a little bit, not by choice but because our fields base is under construction. We alternate who gets to go outside. We’ve told our team all along, that’s not something we can control. We worry about things we can control, and we control how we play and the guys playing in the game won’t be thinking about the weather—they’ll be thinking about the game.”

