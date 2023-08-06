The other has to do with how Mike Bobo will do as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

“Considering that Georgia will almost certainly have another elite defense in 2023, this might be the easiest coordinator job Bobo has ever had,” Connelly wrote. “Still, college football offenses have changed a lot since the last time he oversaw a good one (2014, in his first stint at Georgia). If he’s not ready, neither is Georgia.”

In Connelly’s piece, Georgia had the fewest amount of “what-ifs” in regard to winning a national championship. Michigan, Penn, State, Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee and Alabama all had three.

Bobo was on staff a season ago, working as an analyst with the team. He has previous experience at Georgia, serving as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014. He also has more recent stops at South Carolina and Auburn.

But replacing a coordinator is never easy. One of the big reasons Mark Richt was fired following the 2015 season was because his replacement for Bobo as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer, failed catastrophically.

Georgia’s previous offensive coordinator was Todd Monken, who was a Broyles Award finalist a season ago. He is now calling plays for the Baltimore Ravens.