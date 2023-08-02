clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football begins fall practice on Thursday, Aug. 3. Below you can find live updates, practice notes and the latest news on injuries and position battles.

Georgia is coming off a second-straight national championship, with the Bulldogs going 15-0 last season. Georgia has a number of key position battles to sort out, most importantly at the quarterback position.

Georgia football preseason live updates, practice notes

12 p.m. ET, Aug. 2: Georgia coach Kirby Smart will meet with reporters at 2:10 p.m. ET. Georgia’s first practice will be held on Thursday.

Georgia has a number of questions to answer as it starts fall practices this week. The Bulldogs won’t jump right into full pads, but August is traditionally the most difficult month of the season for Georgia in terms of practice intensity.

The main attraction this fall will be who takes over for Stetson Bennett at the quarterback position. Carson Beck enters as the favorite but Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are viable candidates for the job as well.

Georgia will also have a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, with Mike Bobo taking the reins from Todd Monken. Bobo was with the team last season, though he served as an analyst.

The other position battles to watch include left tackle, cornerback and kicker. Georgia and Smart will likely want any questions or battles resolved prior to the team’s first game against UT-Martin on Sept. 2. But don’t be surprised if some of these bleed into the regular season.

Injuries will also be a major storyline to follow for Georgia over the next month. With how physical Georgia practices, players will be bound to pick up some bumps and bruises along the way.

Running back Branson Robinson and linebacker Smael Mondon will not be 100 percent at the start of fall camp. Defensive end Mykel Williams is also coming off foot surgery, but he is closer to 100 percent than Robinson and Mondon.

Georgia has had marquee season-openers in each of the last two seasons, as the Bulldogs opened against Clemson in 2021 and Oregon in 2022. This year’s game against UT-Martin won’t generate the same level of national intrigue. But Smart has made it clear that this Georgia team won’t be motivated by outsiders and instead focus on being the best version of themselves.

Georgia’s first scrimmage is set for Saturday, Aug. 12. The scrimmages this fall will play a big part in shaping how some of the key position battles are decided.

Georgia football injury updates

  • Smael Mondon, linebacker -- foot, limited
  • Branson Robinson, running back -- foot, limited
  • Mykel Williams -- foot, limited
  • Marvin Jones Jr. -- shoulder, full participant
  • Jalon Walker -- shoulder, full participant
  • Dan Jackson -- foot, full participant
  • Andrew Paul -- knee, full participant

Georgia football position battles

  • Quarterback: Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton
  • Left tackle: Austin Blaske, Earnest Greene
  • Cornerback: Daylen Everette, Nyland Green, Julian Humphrey
  • Kicker: Peyton Woodring, Jared Zirkel
ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
SEC Network analyst shares Georgia football ‘first-world’ problems that …
ATHENS — Every football team that starts camp this week has issues and priorities the coaching staffs will be working on, but Georgia’s are of the “first-world” variety …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia projected defensive depth chart heading into fall practices
Fall practice gets underway for Georgia on Thursday. And as the Bulldogs enter the 2023 season, all eyes will be on a defense that once again has the pieces to be one of the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
ESPN shares what Georgia must do to make a return trip to the College …
Georgia is one of two teams to make the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons. The Bulldogs have turned those trips into national championships, beating …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia projected offensive depth chart heading into fall practices
Fall camp begins on Thursday for Georgia as it begins readying for the 2023 season.
Connor Riley
