Georgia football begins fall practice on Thursday, Aug. 3. Below you can find live updates, practice notes and the latest news on injuries and position battles.

Georgia is coming off a second-straight national championship, with the Bulldogs going 15-0 last season. Georgia has a number of key position battles to sort out, most importantly at the quarterback position.

12 p.m. ET, Aug. 2: Georgia coach Kirby Smart will meet with reporters at 2:10 p.m. ET. Georgia’s first practice will be held on Thursday.

Georgia has a number of questions to answer as it starts fall practices this week. The Bulldogs won’t jump right into full pads, but August is traditionally the most difficult month of the season for Georgia in terms of practice intensity.