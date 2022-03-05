Zamir White, James Cook blaze NFL Combine 40, lead Georgia’s greatest backs

INDIANAPOLIS — Zamir White and James Cook split the carries the past two seasons at Georgia, and on Friday night they shared the spotlight once again with the running backs sprinting through the 40-yard dash.

White edged Cook on the stopwatch, running a 4.40-second time to Cook’s 4.42, while both looked good catching the football and in drill work. White’s unofficial team of 4.47 proved slower than the offical.