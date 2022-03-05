Zamir White, James Cook blaze NFL Combine 40, lead Georgia’s greatest backs

Georgia backs Zamir White (4.40) and James Cook (4.42) were among the fastest backs at the 2022 NFL Combine, and ran the best times among the SEC backs.
INDIANAPOLIS — Zamir White and James Cook split the carries the past two seasons at Georgia, and on Friday night they shared the spotlight once again with the running backs sprinting through the 40-yard dash.

White edged Cook on the stopwatch, running a 4.40-second time to Cook’s 4.42, while both looked good catching the football and in drill work. White’s unofficial team of 4.47 proved slower than the offical.

White also impressed in the broad jump, tying Ealy atop the running back chart with a 10 foot, 8-inch leap, while Cook was sixth among the backs at 10-4.

Here’s a look at how Cook and White’s 40 times, broad jumps and vertical jumps on Friday night compared with other Georgia backs in recent history

40-yard dash times

Zamir White 4.40

James Cook 4.42

D’Andre Swift 4.49

Todd Gurley 4.52

Nick Chubb 4.52

Sony Michel 4.54

Knowshon Moreno 4.62

Brian Herrien 4.62

Elijah Holyfield 4.78

Broad jump

Nick Chubb 130 inches

