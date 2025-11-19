clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest On the Beat
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia-Ohio State CFP semifinal rematch scenario appetizing for …
ATHENS — The third set of College Football Playoff Rankings appeared harmless enough at the top, but there are plenty of bedeviling scenarios remaining with two weeks left in …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia completes unprecedented 5-year SEC regular-season stretch
ATHENS — Georgia just completed one of the most dominant five-year runs in SEC regular-season history, and the Bulldogs did it in the greatest era of college football parity.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
4 things: Gunner Stockton leading Georgia’s ‘anaconda’ offense
ATHENS — Kirby Smart, like every other coach last spring, had an idea what his offense could look like.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
ESPN adjusts QB ranking of Gunner Stockton, still behind Haynes King
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton just wants to play football and live out his dream.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
KJ Bolden ready to lead Georgia against Texas, build off career-high …
ATHENS — KJ Bolden knows all about pressure, most often lining up as the last line of defense between opponents and the goal line from deep in the Georgia secondary at his …
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment