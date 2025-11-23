ATHENS — Georgia has a College Football Playoff run ahead of it, while Georgia Tech likely doesn’t have much to play for other than its so-called “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry game with the Bulldogs.
It’s hard to know exactly how the psychology associated with the teams’ circumstances will factor in, but oddsmakers have made Georgia a 14-point favorite in the 3:30 p.m. game on Friday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It’s one of many rivalry games that hold conference championship game and, potentially College Football Playoff field implications.
The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) still have a chance to play in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 6, depending on if frontrunners Texas A&M and Alabama win their respective road games at Texas and Auburn, respectively.
The No. 16-ranked Yellow Jackets (9-2) remain mathematically alive to make the ACC Championship Game, which would be their only hope for making the CFP field if they were to win it.
It’s fair to assume Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Georgia Tech coach Brent Key won’t invest much energy into thinking about scenarios or scoreboard watching after the way last year’s game played out.
Georgia won in eight overtimes, 44-42, but it took the Bulldogs coming back from 17-0 down at halftime and two touchdowns down in the final minutes at Sanford Stadium.
Key, after the game, promised Georgia Tech would use the loss for motivation.
“This emotion will turn into fuel,” Key said, “and we’ll use that fuel.”
Smart wouldn’t expect anything less from the Yellow Jackets, whose offense has ranked among the most dynamic in the nation with dual-threat quarterback Haynes King leading them to a top 10-ranking at one point.
“I know the brand of football they play,” Smart said after Georgia beat Charlotte, 35-3, on Saturday, “and they’re physical and they’re tough and they’ve got an elite quarterback.”
There are several games this week that figure to affect who plays in league championship games and how the 12-team CFP field could shake out.
Here’s a look at the SEC odds, along with other key games, per DraftKings.com
SEC games
No. 6 Ole Miss -8.5 at Mississippi State, noon, Friday
No. 4 Georgia -14 vs. Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., Friday
No. 3 Texas A&M -2.5 at No. 17 Texas, 7:30 p.m., Friday
Clemson at South Carolina -2.5, noon, Saturday
Kentucky at Louisville -4, noon Saturday
LSU at No. 8 Oklahoma -10, 3:30 p.m., Saturday
No. 14 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Tennessee -3, 3:30 p.m., Saturday
Florida State at Florida -2.5, 4:30 p.m., Saturday
No. 10 Alabama -5.5 at Auburn, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
ACC games
No. 13 Miami -7 at Pitt, noon, Saturday
Clemson at South Carolina -2.5, noon, Saturday
Boston College -3 at Syracuse, 3 p.m. Saturday
Florida State at Florida -2.5, 4:30 p.m., Saturday
Virginia Tech at No. 19 Virginia -10.5, 7 p.m., Saturday
North Carolina at N.C. State -7.5, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
SMU -10 at Cal, 8 p.m., Saturday
No. 9 Notre Dame -31.5 at Stanford, 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Other key games
CFP contenders
No. 1 Ohio State -11.5 at Michigan, noon, Saturday
No. 2 Indiana -28.5 at Purdue, 7:30 p.m, Friday
No. 5 Texas Tech -21 at West Virginia, noon, Saturday
No. 7 Oregon -7 at Washington, 3:30 p.m., Saturday
UCF at No. 11 BYU -18.5, 1 p.m., Saturday
No. 12 Utah -13.5 at Kansas, noon, Saturday
Group of Six contenders
Navy at Memphis (-6), 7:30 p.m., Thursday
Temple at North Texas -18.5, 3:30 p.m., Friday
Charlotte at No. 24 Tulane -28.5, 3:30 p.m., Saturday
James Madison -21.5 at Coastal Carolina, 3:45 p.m. Saturday