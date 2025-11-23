ATHENS — Georgia has a College Football Playoff run ahead of it, while Georgia Tech likely doesn’t have much to play for other than its so-called “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry game with the Bulldogs.

It’s hard to know exactly how the psychology associated with the teams’ circumstances will factor in, but oddsmakers have made Georgia a 14-point favorite in the 3:30 p.m. game on Friday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It’s one of many rivalry games that hold conference championship game and, potentially College Football Playoff field implications.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) still have a chance to play in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 6, depending on if frontrunners Texas A&M and Alabama win their respective road games at Texas and Auburn, respectively.

The No. 16-ranked Yellow Jackets (9-2) remain mathematically alive to make the ACC Championship Game, which would be their only hope for making the CFP field if they were to win it.

It’s fair to assume Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Georgia Tech coach Brent Key won’t invest much energy into thinking about scenarios or scoreboard watching after the way last year’s game played out.

Georgia won in eight overtimes, 44-42, but it took the Bulldogs coming back from 17-0 down at halftime and two touchdowns down in the final minutes at Sanford Stadium.

Key, after the game, promised Georgia Tech would use the loss for motivation.

“This emotion will turn into fuel,” Key said, “and we’ll use that fuel.”

Smart wouldn’t expect anything less from the Yellow Jackets, whose offense has ranked among the most dynamic in the nation with dual-threat quarterback Haynes King leading them to a top 10-ranking at one point.

“I know the brand of football they play,” Smart said after Georgia beat Charlotte, 35-3, on Saturday, “and they’re physical and they’re tough and they’ve got an elite quarterback.”

There are several games this week that figure to affect who plays in league championship games and how the 12-team CFP field could shake out.

Here’s a look at the SEC odds, along with other key games, per DraftKings.com

SEC games

No. 6 Ole Miss -8.5 at Mississippi State, noon, Friday

No. 4 Georgia -14 vs. Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., Friday

No. 3 Texas A&M -2.5 at No. 17 Texas, 7:30 p.m., Friday

Clemson at South Carolina -2.5, noon, Saturday

Kentucky at Louisville -4, noon Saturday

LSU at No. 8 Oklahoma -10, 3:30 p.m., Saturday

No. 14 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Tennessee -3, 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Florida State at Florida -2.5, 4:30 p.m., Saturday

No. 10 Alabama -5.5 at Auburn, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

ACC games

No. 13 Miami -7 at Pitt, noon, Saturday

Clemson at South Carolina -2.5, noon, Saturday

Boston College -3 at Syracuse, 3 p.m. Saturday

Florida State at Florida -2.5, 4:30 p.m., Saturday

Virginia Tech at No. 19 Virginia -10.5, 7 p.m., Saturday

North Carolina at N.C. State -7.5, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

SMU -10 at Cal, 8 p.m., Saturday

No. 9 Notre Dame -31.5 at Stanford, 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Other key games

CFP contenders

No. 1 Ohio State -11.5 at Michigan, noon, Saturday

No. 2 Indiana -28.5 at Purdue, 7:30 p.m, Friday

No. 5 Texas Tech -21 at West Virginia, noon, Saturday

No. 7 Oregon -7 at Washington, 3:30 p.m., Saturday

UCF at No. 11 BYU -18.5, 1 p.m., Saturday

No. 12 Utah -13.5 at Kansas, noon, Saturday

Group of Six contenders

Navy at Memphis (-6), 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Temple at North Texas -18.5, 3:30 p.m., Friday

Charlotte at No. 24 Tulane -28.5, 3:30 p.m., Saturday

James Madison -21.5 at Coastal Carolina, 3:45 p.m. Saturday