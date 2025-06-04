Georgia football fans have waited a long time for a home schedule at Sanford Stadium like the one the Bulldogs have this season.

Time will tell if Coach Kirby Smart can delivered the results those fans are seeking, as Georgia’s SEC schedule once again ranks among the most difficult.

ESPN rated the “most anticipated games” of the upcoming season, based on the teams’ “Football Power Index (FPI) Ratings,” and the Bulldogs are prominently featured.

The Texas at Georgia game, on Nov. 15 between the hedges, features the FPI-No. 1-ranked Longhorns against the FPI-No. 2-ranked Bulldogs.

Of course, games aren’t played on the paper these metrics are printed on — and both the Longhorns and Bulldogs have to replace four offensive linemen and will have a quarterback opening the season as a starter for the first time.

Still, it’s a safe bet Texas and Georgia will be among the teams contending for the SEC crown, once again, along with a few of the Bulldogs’ other opponents, most notably Alabama.

The Crimson Tide, No. 3 in the FPI rankings, comes to Sanford Stadium on Sept. 27 for a game that ranks as the third most-anticipated (Texas at No. 4 Ohio State is second) of the season.

The Bulldogs will have already played in the fourth-most anticipated game of the season, by FPI ratings, as Georgia’s trip to play No. 10 Tennessee in Neyland Stadium on Sept. 13 ranks No. 4 on the game ranking list.

The Bulldogs’ rivalry games with Auburn and Florida are also worth noting, as UGA’s trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium is the No. 7 game on the list, while the annual “Cocktail Party” matchup with Florida in Jacksonville is the No. 15 game on the list.

Lane Kiffin’s visit to Athens, on Oct. 18 with his Ole Miss Rebels, is the No. 17 game on the list.

Georgia, with an eye-popping six of the top 17 games of the season, by FPI rankings, could once again be the most-watched team in the nation on television as it was last season.

Georgia in 2025 FPI ‘Most Anticipated Games”

• No. 1 Texas at No. 2 Georgia, Nov. 15

• No. 3 Alabama at No. 2 Georgia, Sept. 27

• No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Tennessee, Sept. 13

• No. 2 Georgia at No. 14 Auburn, Oct. 11

• No. 18 Florida vs. No. 2 Georgia, Nov. 1

• No. 13 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia, Oct. 18