Explosive Georgia WR Jermaine Burton enters transfer portal

ATHENS — Jermaine Burton, who would have been Georgia’s leading returning receiver, has entered the NCAA transfer portal on the heels of news JT Daniels is leaving the program.

Burton is coming off a 26-catch season that netted 497 yards (most in the WR corps) and 5 touchdowns. His 19.1 yards-per-catch average led all of the Bulldogs’ pass catchers who had more than 10 catches last season.

Georgia’s 2021 passing game relied heavily on FWAA Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers, a tight end who led the team with 56 catches for 882 yards and a team-record 13 touchdowns.

Rising sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett, who announced he’s returning, relied on throws to running backs James Cook (27-284) and Kenny McIntosh (22-242), cutting into the receiver targets.

Georgia brings back promising sophomores Ladd McConkey (31-447) and A.D. Mitchell (29-426), and there remains a chance veteran Kearis Jackson could return for his senior season.

There was great hope for Burton, a rising junior and former star pupil of Georgia all-time receiving great Terrance Edwards.

Burton’s freshman campaign took off with a memorable 8-catch, 197-yard performance against Mississippi State, as Kirby Smart turned the offense loose on a night the run game stalled and Daniels was making his first start at UGA.