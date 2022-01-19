Explosive Georgia WR Jermaine Burton enters transfer portal
ATHENS — Jermaine Burton, who would have been Georgia’s leading returning receiver, has entered the NCAA transfer portal on the heels of news JT Daniels is leaving the program.
Burton is coming off a 26-catch season that netted 497 yards (most in the WR corps) and 5 touchdowns. His 19.1 yards-per-catch average led all of the Bulldogs’ pass catchers who had more than 10 catches last season.
Georgia’s 2021 passing game relied heavily on FWAA Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers, a tight end who led the team with 56 catches for 882 yards and a team-record 13 touchdowns.
Rising sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett, who announced he’s returning, relied on throws to running backs James Cook (27-284) and Kenny McIntosh (22-242), cutting into the receiver targets.
Georgia brings back promising sophomores Ladd McConkey (31-447) and A.D. Mitchell (29-426), and there remains a chance veteran Kearis Jackson could return for his senior season.
There was great hope for Burton, a rising junior and former star pupil of Georgia all-time receiving great Terrance Edwards.
Burton’s freshman campaign took off with a memorable 8-catch, 197-yard performance against Mississippi State, as Kirby Smart turned the offense loose on a night the run game stalled and Daniels was making his first start at UGA.
The Bulldogs’ will also be replacing George Pickens, who declared himself eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this month.
OFFENSE
Key Returning Players
QB Stetson Bennett
OT Broderick Jones
OL Sedrick Van Pran
OL Tate Ratledge
OT Warren McClendon
OG Warren Ericson
OT Amarius Mims
TE Brock Bowers
WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Ladd McConkey
RB Kenny McIntosh
RB Kendall Milton
RB Daijun Edwards
QB Brock Vandagriff
Unknown/not announced
WR Kearis Jackson
TE Brett Seither
WR Arian Smith
WR Arik Gilbert
WR Dominick Blaylock
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
OL Clay Webb
OL Owen Condon
TE Darnell Washington
QB Carson Beck
PK Jack Podlesny (graduate)
Departing players/coaches
WR coach Cortez Hankton (LSU)
QB JT Daniels (portal)
WR Jermaine Burton (portal)
WR Justin Robinson (Mississippi State)
RB Zamir White (NFL draft)
RB James Cook (NFL draft)
WR George Pickens (underclassman draft)
OL Jamaree Salyer (NFL draft)
TE John FitzPatrick (NFL draft)
OG Justin Shaffer (NFL draft)
WR Jaylen Johnson (portal)
P Jake Camarda (NFL draft)
DEFENSE
Key returning players
DE Nolan Smith
DT Jalen Carter
OLB Robert Beal, Jr.
DB William Poole
DL Zion Logue
DL Warren Brinson
CB Kelee Ringo
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson
FS Christopher Smith
SS Dan Jackson
Star Tykee Smith
Unknown/not announced
CB Nyland Green
OLB Adam Anderson (suspended indefinitely)
LB Rian Davis
DL Marlin Dean
LB Trezmen Marshall
DL Tymon Mitchell
Departing players/coaches
DC/OLB Dan Lanning (Oregon head coach)
CB Jalen Kimber (Florida)
CB Ameer Speed (Michigan State)
NT Jordan Davis (NFL draft)
DT Devonte Wyatt (NFL draft)
LB Quay Walker (NFL draft)
LB Channing Tindall (NFL draft)
SS Lewis Cine (underclassman NFL draft)
CB Derion Kendrick (NFL draft)
LB Nakobe Dean (underclassman NFL draft)
DE Travon Walker (underclassman NFL draft)
DB Lovasea Carroll (portal)
DB Latavious Brini (portal)
