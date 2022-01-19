Explosive Georgia WR Jermaine Burton enters transfer portal

Stetson Bennett announces his plans for 2022 Georgia football season

ATHENS — Jermaine Burton, who would have been Georgia’s leading returning receiver, has entered the NCAA transfer portal on the heels of news JT Daniels is leaving the program.

Burton is coming off a 26-catch season that netted 497 yards (most in the WR corps) and 5 touchdowns. His 19.1 yards-per-catch average led all of the Bulldogs’ pass catchers who had more than 10 catches last season.

Georgia’s 2021 passing game relied heavily on FWAA Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers, a tight end who led the team with 56 catches for 882 yards and a team-record 13 touchdowns.

Rising sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett, who announced he’s returning, relied on throws to running backs James Cook (27-284) and Kenny McIntosh (22-242), cutting into the receiver targets.

Georgia brings back promising sophomores Ladd McConkey (31-447) and A.D. Mitchell (29-426), and there remains a chance veteran Kearis Jackson could return for his senior season.

There was great hope for Burton, a rising junior and former star pupil of Georgia all-time receiving great Terrance Edwards.

Burton’s freshman campaign took off with a memorable 8-catch, 197-yard performance against Mississippi State, as Kirby Smart turned the offense loose on a night the run game stalled and Daniels was making his first start at UGA.

The Bulldogs’ will also be replacing George Pickens, who declared himself eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this month.

OFFENSE

Key Returning Players

QB Stetson Bennett

OT Broderick Jones

OL Sedrick Van Pran

OL Tate Ratledge

OT Warren McClendon

OG Warren Ericson

OT Amarius Mims

TE Brock Bowers

WR Adonai Mitchell

WR Ladd McConkey

RB Kenny McIntosh

RB Kendall Milton

RB Daijun Edwards

QB Brock Vandagriff

Unknown/not announced

WR Kearis Jackson

TE Brett Seither

WR Arian Smith

WR Arik Gilbert

WR Dominick Blaylock

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

OL Clay Webb

OL Owen Condon

TE Darnell Washington

QB Carson Beck

PK Jack Podlesny (graduate)

Departing players/coaches

WR coach Cortez Hankton (LSU)

QB JT Daniels (portal)

WR Jermaine Burton (portal)

WR Justin Robinson (Mississippi State)

RB Zamir White (NFL draft)

RB James Cook (NFL draft)

WR George Pickens (underclassman draft)

OL Jamaree Salyer (NFL draft)

TE John FitzPatrick (NFL draft)

OG Justin Shaffer (NFL draft)

WR Jaylen Johnson (portal)

P Jake Camarda (NFL draft)

DEFENSE

Key returning players

DE Nolan Smith

DT Jalen Carter

OLB Robert Beal, Jr.

DB William Poole

DL Zion Logue

DL Warren Brinson

CB Kelee Ringo

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson

FS Christopher Smith

SS Dan Jackson

Star Tykee Smith

Unknown/not announced

CB Nyland Green

OLB Adam Anderson (suspended indefinitely)

LB Rian Davis

DL Marlin Dean

LB Trezmen Marshall

DL Tymon Mitchell

Departing players/coaches

DC/OLB Dan Lanning (Oregon head coach)

CB Jalen Kimber (Florida)

CB Ameer Speed (Michigan State)

NT Jordan Davis (NFL draft)

DT Devonte Wyatt (NFL draft)

LB Quay Walker (NFL draft)

LB Channing Tindall (NFL draft)

SS Lewis Cine (underclassman NFL draft)

CB Derion Kendrick (NFL draft)

LB Nakobe Dean (underclassman NFL draft)

DE Travon Walker (underclassman NFL draft)

DB Lovasea Carroll (portal)

DB Latavious Brini (portal)

