Brock Vandagriff is Mike Bobo’s ‘dream quarterback’ per former Georgia star

This is the first part of a two-part series on Brock Vandagriff, who Georgia coach Kirby Smart has said remains in competition for the Bulldogs QB job ATHENS — Brock Vandagriff is Mike Bobo’s “dream quarterback” according to SEC all-time leading passer and former great Aaron Murray.

Part of Murray’s logic is that Vandagriff, like Bobo, has a passion for fishing — which wouldn’t seem to have anything to do with football. RELATED: Yes, sir, Brock Vandagriff knows how to handle hard coaching But the other rationale from Murray — who having played for Bobo himself is very familiar with the Georgia offensive coordinator — is that Vandagriff fits the profile. “Talking to you, you’re like Bobo’s son, you sound like him,” Murray said in a recent Player’s Lounge video podcast. “I know Mike loves you 100 percent, because your personality is perfect for him.” But are Vandagriff’s football skills and abilities perfect for Bobo and this offense?

The Competition Many project fourth-year junior and former Alabama commit Carson Beck to start the opening game for the Bulldogs in 2023. Beck has the most amount of game action and took the field with the ones in the annual G-Day Game, having the benefit of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey in the first half. RELATED: Confident Carson Beck opens up, now comfortable being uncomfortable Vandagriff played the second half and did not get any targets with the Bulldogs most elite receivers, and Kirby Smart went out of his way to note that Vandagriff had some good passes dropped. Beck may have looked like the better quarterback on that day, but Smart and Bowers said they believed the QB competition had not been settled.

Could fans and media be getting ahead of themselves forecasting that Beck will be the Bulldogs quarterback next season? Progressing along Vandagriff, once committed to Oklahoma and offensive guru Lincoln Riley, has had options to transfer out of Georgia for earlier playing time. “I never really look at it like that,” Vandagriff said, asked if it has been hard to remain at UGA in a backup role. “I always look at myself when I’m taking notes and doing whatever that I’m not there yet.” Vandagriff remembers early in his career calling home to his father, PAC coach Greg Vandagriff, telling him he had the Georgia offense figured out and was ready to go. “Then you learn more, and you’re like, ‘I’m not even close to where I need to be,’ " Vandagriff said. “I feel like you’re always learning and trying to get better and perfect your craft. “When your time does come, you’re going out there and doing what’s comfortable … I’m making sure I’m always striving for something. I’m making sure I’m aways chasing something, it keeps my mind hard at work.” The Student-Athlete

Vandagriff checks the boxes in the classroom like no other quarterback Smart has recruited, on pace to graduate in just three years. It’s an impressive feat in contract to departing sixth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett, who UGA advertised as a spring graduate on the scoreboard of the national championship game. Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm recently compared Vandagriff to Bennett as a player, however, saying he was a bigger, more athletic version than the Manning Award winner. Vandagriff, however, is not as fluid with the offense as Bennett or Brock, and he admits he had a tough start at Georgia. “One thing I’ll get into my freshman year, I wasn’t struggling with my identity, but I couldn’t sleep at night,” Vandagriff said. “I was just thinking about football so much and re-running plays in my mind.” The Spirit Vandagriff shared how his faith has helped him find more peace within himself and carried over to the football field.

“I’ve grown my faith a lot, and God has me exactly where I want to be right now, so just growing and being strong and knowing who I am,” Vandagriff said. “At the end of the day you are still loved by God and, your identity is found in Christ.” Vandagriff said he no longer carries the bad practices home with him. “Just learning to flush that,” Vandagriff said. “After practice you watch film — and you had a great day or a bad da — but you can’t let that stuff carry over.” What’s next Vandagriff held a youth camp with Bowers last Saturday in nearby Winder with more than 400 young players. The players’ love of the game was clear, and they will soon be spending much more time together when offseason workouts resume on June 1. Vandagriff said he can’t wait. “I think the main thing, and Coach (Todd) Monken was really big on it, in the summer is a great time to just work on your timing with wideouts,” Vandagriff said. “You’re not going to have 11 guys out there in full pads for the summer workouts and voluntary stuff, (but) just working timing with receivers is a big thing because we have two new guys that came in and everybody runs their routes different.” Vandagriff noted how the different stride lengths receivers take is what leads to the differences in timing, and as most all football fans know anticipation is one of the key facets of football. Vandagriff knows he has some catching up to do in that respect. “I wasn’t as fortunate to go with the ones and twos as much last year I was this spring so, (or) even guys that Carson has throw to for a year or two,” Vandagriff said. “I still have to have that chemistry as well and another thing will probably be just cleaning up fundamentals.” It’s a blue-collar approach, but it’s what works for Vandagriff, a former high-profile recruit who has chosen to stay at Georgia rather than transfer into a starting spot at another SEC program. “I think guys sticking around, you see it at all different positions, especially at Georgia,” Vandagriff said, “and I think it goes to show the product of the program. “Everywhere around the country is going to tell you this place is like family. But you come to Georgia and see it first hand; you’re loved by everyone.”

