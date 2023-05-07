Georgia QB Carson Beck confident in new offense, ‘comfortable being uncomfortable’

(This is part two of Carson Beck’s post-spring thoughts. The Georgia QB shared feelings from his challenges with the Bulldogs earlier, and now explains his refreshed outlook moving forward) ATHENS — Carson Beck is about as confident as he dares to be, fully aware that in Kirby Smart’s Georgia program there is no such thing as complacency. “I try not to let myself get comfortable, because when I get comfortable, things get bad,” said Beck, who has had a well-documented career as a three-year backup with the Bulldogs.

“You have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable … it will only push me and make me better.” Part One: Post-Spring, Carson Beck clears air on failings, transfer considerations QB Competition Beck exited Georgia spring football “1A” with third-year sophomore Brock Vandagriff a distinct “1B” after Beck played the first half of the G-Day Game with the Ones and impressed.

“At this point in my career and being at Georgia, all the plays are like second nature to me,” Beck said on the podcast. “That doesn’t mean I can just stop, I still need to study and right things down, even to get a half percent better.” RELATED: Georgia has 2 quarterbacks among Heisman Trophy Top 20 early odds Beck’s high ceiling and command of the offense are obvious, even while his floor remains somewhat in doubt after a three-interception scrimmage earlier in the spring.

“There might be a mistake or a breakdown,” Smart said earlier this spring, “and you (can) not go full metal jacket and have catastrophe mode and put us in a bad situation.” Smart often used the word “boneheaded” to describe mistakes made by former quarterback Stetson Bennett the previous two seasons, and he dusted it off and applied it again earlier in the spring. No position or player is immune from the high standards and occasional sharp tongue Smart applies to capture his players’ attention. Beck and others in the Georgia quarterback room — who also dealt with salty-versed Todd Monken the past three years — are as conditioned to handle criticism as well as the daily competition at the position. “That’s how it should be,” Beck said of the quarterback room depth, with promising redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton presenting the Bulldogs a third option. “We’re at the University of Georgia, one of the best programs in the country. Every position has competition. I think that brings the best out of all of us.”

RELATED: Carson Beck accepts spring competition, soldiers on New Old Offense Sweeping player personnel turnover dictated the Georgia offensive scheme had to change for 2023, regardless of who was wearing the coordinator hat and calling plays. New offensive coordinator Mike Bobo doesn’t have a 6-foot-7, 275-pound monster of a tight end to create matchups complexities, or a record-setting, pass-catching tailback who didn’t drop as pass in four years, or two offensive tackles that did not surrender a sack in 15 games last season. Bobo and the Bulldogs have acquired other offensive weapons, however, and they are scheming how best to maximize the talents of the new chess pieces. RELATED: Former Georgia head coach and QB offer perspective on Mike Bobo direction Beck’s NFL-ready arm opens up many possibilities, even if he doesn’t run with the same sort of authority and skill of his predecessor, Bennett, or teammate Vandagriff.