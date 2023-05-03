Two Georgia QBs among Top 20 Heisman favorites, oddsmakers confident in Mike Bobo

ATHENS — There remain some lingering doubts among a handful of Georgia fans about new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, but oddsmakers appear all in on the Bulldogs offense. Georgia has two quarterbacks among the Top 20 Heisman Trophy favorites, even though neither Carson Beck nor Brock Vandergiff have started a game for the Bulldogs. RELATED: Beck looked the part in G-Day, Vandagriff efficient

Beck, started the Georgia spring game with the first-team offense, is tied for fifth among the Heisman Trophy favorites per a SportsBetting.ag press release: USC QB Caleb Williams, 4-1 Florida State QB Jordan Travis, 10-1

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., 12-1 Oregon QB Bo Nix, 14-1 Georgia QB Carson Beck, 16-1

Texas QB Quinn Ewers, 16-1 Bobo is expected to open up the Georgia offense this season with more downfield throws after UGA had a somewhat conservative, controlled passing game that utilized Stetson Bennett’s mobility along with short passes to tight ends and backs. Georgia returns two-time All-American Brock Bowers, a sure-fire College Football Hall of Famer and arguably the most valuable offensive player each of the past two years. Bowers, however, was not on the 44-man list of favorites, as no tight end has finished in the Top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting in the past 45 years. Bowers will undoubtedly make Bobo’s job easier, as the former Georgia QB turned collegiate offensive coordinator has proven he knows how to manage signal callers.

Bobo was the quarterbacks coach for the winningest QB in SEC history (David Greene), along with calling the plays and coaching up the richest No. 1 overall draft pick (Matthew Stafford) and the SEC’s all-time leading passer (Aaron Murray). In addition to Beck, Georgia third-year sophomore Brock Vandergriff makes the list of Heisman Trophy favorites, tied for 16th at 40-to-1 along with Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel and Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. Vandagriff has been described as a bigger, more athletic version of departing Georgia starter and Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett. Beck, meanwhile, has displayed impressive arm talent throughout his career. If not for a poor practice the week of the UAB game during the 2021 season, the Bulldogs’ history books might read differently. Coach Kirby Smart had told reporters on Monday of the 2021 UAB game week that Beck was the Bulldogs’ No. 2 quarterback behind injured starter J.T. Daniels, who had exited SEC media days a couple of months before as the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. RELATED: DawgNation reports Bennett expected to start despite Smart saying Beck No. 2