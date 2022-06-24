Georgia football marches on without a Manning, questions about Kirby Smart QBs will persist

ATHENS — Georgia football marches on with Kirby Smart locked on the 2022 season and any potential recruit that might lift the program. The “Big One” got away on Thursday when Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit of the 2023 class and arguably the most visible recruit of all time, chose Texas over Georgia.

RELATED: Manning chooses rebuilding program over reigning champion Georgia The Bulldogs aren’t used to losing lately, as as far as upsets go, Manning choosing a shaky 5-7 Longhorns’ program over Georgia was surprising at surface level. There’s still plenty for the Bulldogs to celebrate, in terms of program validation: • Winning the CFP Championship Game by a 33-18 count over Alabama • UGA alum Matthew Stafford quarterbacking the Rams to a Super Bowl win • A record-15 Georgia players selected in the NFL draft

• A No. 1 overall draft pick in Travon Walker RELATED: Georgia football atop football world with college and NFL success Many Georgia football fans will say they don’t care that Manning committed elsewhere, or that it doesn’t really matter. But the outside perception is that it does matter, and greatly. A sample of some headlines and lead-ins • With Arch Manning commit, Texas football could be ready to take SEC by storm

But there’s plenty to take away as far as the future at Georgia goes. The best thing that could happen this season for Smart and the Bulldogs is for Stetson Bennett -- or Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff -- to throw for 4,000 yards and finish among the Heisman Trophy finalists. A look at the preseason Heisman Trophy odds tells the story: Two of the top five Heisman Trophy favorites are Texas players, and there are three Alabama players mentioned before the top Georgia Heisman candidate is named -- Bennett, who is tied for 34th. Georgia can show that quarterbacks can be superstars and have impressive passing numbers in Smart’s system, after all. 1. Open it up Smart has said this offseason Georgia needs to open up the offense and play more aggressively now that five first-round NFL draft picks have moved on from the 2021 defense. The truth is, Georgia could have done that last season and may have gone undefeated while landing Manning, who like any other quarterback likes to pass the ball more than handoff.

