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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Georgia RB Dante Dowdell provides update on his health after offseason …
Georgia was without one of its top offseason transfers on Saturday after running back Dante Dowdell suffered serious injuries during an ATV accident this offseason.
Connor Riley
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What the numbers say about how Gunner Stockton really played in Week 1 win
ATHENS — By any statistical measure, it was a successful day for Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Connor Riley
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Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs open 2026 season with easy …
Winner: Nate Frazier
Connor Riley
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Social media can’t help but compare Jaden Reddell’s breakout to Brock …
ATHENS — No player on Georgia’s roster generated more offseason buzz than Jaden Reddell.
Connor Riley
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Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to the impressive start for UGA’s …
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join …
Brandon Adams
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