Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to bring home another National Title. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s blowout season opening win over Tennessee State.

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to the impressive start for UGA’s 2026 season

The Dawgs opened up the 2026 season with an absolute scorcher! Both on the field and on the stat sheet.

On a day when the temperature topped 100 degrees at times, the Georgia Bulldogs came out of the gates just as hot. It only took Gunner Stockton and crew 1 minute and 24 seconds to score the first touchdown of the season, en route to a 63-3 blowout of Tennessee State.

And while the returning star QB had a near perfect day, it might have been the youngsters that really shined to kick off the 2026 campaign. Five Bulldogs scored their first career touchdowns on the day. While multiple Freshman also had breakout performances on the defense.

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams is live from Athens to break down the dominating performance from the season opener. We will also hear from Kirby Smart and some of the Georgia players on the commanding win. Plus, former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship will join the show with his analysis. We will also take your calls and get a report from the postgame press conference from Jeff Sentell.