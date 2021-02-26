How Georgia 2022 recruiting commits, targets were impacted by latest ranking updates
Both 247Sports and Rivals provided major updates to their respective 2022 rankings. A number of Georgia commits and targets saw massive movement, as the recruiting services continue to get a better idea of how some of these players might play at the next level.
No Georgia commit got a bigger ratings bump than defensive tackle Bear Alexander. The Texas product shot up from the No. 148 spot all the way to now being the No. 86 overall player. And Alexander might not be done yet, as Rivals ranks him as the No. 4 overall prospect in the country.
Quarterback commit Gunner Stockton is now Georgia’s highest-rated commitment, as he moves up to being the No. 20 overall player after a stellar junior season. Since the last major rankings update to the 2022 class, Stockton flipped his commitment from South Carolina to Georgia.
Among Georgia’s top targets, several prospects saw triple-digit movement, with running back Branson Robinson and tight end Oscar Delp both moving way up to being the No. 102 and No. 76 overall players in the class.
Below you can find the overall ranking for all eight of Georgia’s commitments, as well as their position ranking and where they rank among their respective top players in the state.
*All rankings are via the 247Sports Composite rankings:
Where 2022 Georgia football commits rank after latest ranking updates
- Gunner Stockton, quarterback: No. 20 overall player, up from No. 28. No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, No. 2 player in Georgia
- Deyon Bouie, athlete (will play cornerback): No. 26 overall player, down from No. 25. No. 3 athlete, No. 3 player in Georgia
- Tyre West, strongside defensive end: No. 58 overall player, down from No. 48. No. 5 strongside defensive end, No. 6 player in Georgia
- Bear Alexander, defensive tackle: No. 86 overall player, up from No. 148. No. 8 defensive tackle, No. 17 player in Texas
- Marquis Groves-Killebrew, cornerback: No. 96 overall player, down from No. 92. No. 12 cornerback, No. 10 player in Georgia
- CJ Washington, inside linebacker: No. 143 overall player, down from No. 109. No. 6 inside linebacker, No. 15 player in Georgia
- Darris Smith, weakside defensive end: No. 298 overall player. No. 14 weakside defensive end, No. 30 player in Georgia
- Donovan Westmoreland, outside linebacker: No. 432 overall player. No. 33 outside linebacker, No. 40 player in Georgia
Where 2022 Georgia football targets rank after latest ranking updates
*Using Jeff Sentell’s top targets from this week’s Before The Hedges
- Malaki Starks, athlete (will safety): No. 29 overall player, down from No. 27. No. 4 athlete, No. 4 player in Georgia
- Mykel Williams, defensive tackle: No. 42 overall player, staying at No. 42. No. 6 defensive tackle, No. 5 player in Georgia
- Branson Robinson, running back: No. 102 overall player, up from No. 413. No. 7 running back, No. 2 player in Mississippi
- Kojo Antwi, wide receiver: No. 94 overall player, up from No. 162. No. 13 wide receiver, No. 11 player in Georgia
- Jalon Walker, outside linebacker: No. 50 overall player, down from No. 45, No. 4 outside linebacker, No. 2 player in North Carolina
- Emmanuel Henderson, running back: No. 28 overall player, down from No. 23. No. 2 running back, No. 2 player in Alabama
- Daniel Martin, outside linebacker: No. 103 overall player, down from No. 86. No. 13 outside linebacker, No. 7 player in Georgia
- Jeremiah Alexander, weakside defensive end: No. 12 overall player, staying at No. 12. No. 1 weakside defensive end, No. 1 player in Alabama
- Tre’quon Fegans, cornerback: No. 75 overall player, up from No. 77. No. 9 cornerback, No. 5 player in Alabama
- Oscar Delp, tight end: No. 76 overall player, up from No. 230. No. 1 tight end, No. 7 player in Georgia
- Brenen Thompson, athlete (will play wide receiver): No. 73 overall player, down from No. 59. No. 8 athlete, No. 13 player in Texas
- Christen Miller, defensive tackle: No. 164 overall player, down from No. 159. No. 11 defensive tackle, No. 18 player in Georgia
- De’Nylon Morrissette, wide receiver: No. 223 overall player, down from No. 219, No. 29 wide receiver, No. 23 player in Georgia
- Kamari Wilson, safety: No. 25 overall player, down from No. 21. No. 1 safety, No. 5 player in Florida
- Jordan James, running back: No. 178 overall player, down from No. 173. No. 17 running back, No. 3 player in Tennessee
Georgia currently has the No. 3 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 recruiting class. Based on average recruit ranking, only Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas have a higher rating.
A number of the top targets, such as Williams, Henderson and Miller will be announcing their commitments in the coming weeks.
